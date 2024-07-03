Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd Summary

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Limited was incorporated as Virtuoso Optoelectronics Private Limited at Nashik, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 11, 2015. Subsequently, Company status got converted into a Public Limited Company on March 24, 2021 and the name changed to Virtuoso Optoelectronic Limited on April 19, 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is engaged primarily in manufacturing, selling and marketing of White Goods. The products manufactured by the Company includes Air Conditioners, Water Heaters and Lighting. It offers Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and related products.The Company manufacture consumer durable goods and assemble products providing end-to-end product solutions. It serve under both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) business models. Under the OEM model, it manufacture and supply products basis designs developed by customers who further distribute these products under their own brands. In addition to manufacturing, they conceptualize and design products which are marketed to prospective customers under their brands falling under ODM model. They have developed ODM capabilities subject to lighting products and small appliances. In year 2016, the Company started manufacturing of electronics and lighting products by setting up in-house EMS facility in a 6,000 sq. ft facility. Over the last few years, the Company has established itself as a strong OEM/ODM in the manufacturing industry for Consumer goods, LED Lighting & EMS.In 2018, the Company stepped into White Goods Manufacturing by laying the foundation for manufacturing of Air Conditioners (ACs).In 2021, the Company expanded the White Goods Division (AC) and moved into new 100K sq. ft. facility.The Company issued 54,00,000 Equity Shares through IPO by raising funds aggregating to Rs 30.24 crore in September, 2022. The Company acquired a 51% stake in YLP Solutions Private Limited, a Group Company in FY 22-23, making it a Subsidiary of the Company effective May 29, 2023. It set up Unit 5 for pressure die casting and CNC operation in 2023. It set up Unit 4 for Cross Flow Flans and Plastic Components. It set up Unit 3 for Copper Tubing Systems. In 2024, the Company launched a new line of water dispensers and commercial refrigeration. It set up Unit 7 for deep freezers, started pilot production for electronics & Controllers required for EV Charger. It formed Virtuoso Polymers Private Limited as a subsidiary for component business.