|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024 along with limited review report of Auditors thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of BM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the half year and financial year ended on March 31 2024 along with the Audit Report for the corresponding period. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Appointment of an Independent Director Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|2 Apr 2024
|2 Apr 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|2 Mar 2024
|2 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|28 Jan 2024
|28 Jan 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.