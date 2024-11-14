iifl-logo-icon 1
Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd Board Meeting

600
(2.39%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Virtuoso Optoel. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024 along with limited review report of Auditors thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of BM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the half year and financial year ended on March 31 2024 along with the Audit Report for the corresponding period. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202429 Apr 2024
Appointment of an Independent Director Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting2 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting2 Mar 20242 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting28 Jan 202428 Jan 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting

