Vishvjyoti Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

16.35
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishvjyoti Trading Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

15.25

15.25

15.25

15.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.11

1.28

1.34

1.33

Net Worth

16.36

16.53

16.59

16.58

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.07

0.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.36

16.53

16.66

16.65

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

6

6.03

6.05

6.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.34

10.47

10.6

10.59

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.79

0.79

3.69

3.73

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

10.14

10.23

10.21

10.11

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-2.8

-2.8

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.59

-0.55

-0.5

-0.45

Cash

0.01

0.03

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

16.35

16.53

16.67

16.66

