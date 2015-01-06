Vishvjyoti Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
15.25
15.25
15.25
15.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.11
1.28
1.34
1.33
Net Worth
16.36
16.53
16.59
16.58
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.07
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.36
16.53
16.66
16.65
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
6
6.03
6.05
6.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.34
10.47
10.6
10.59
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.79
0.79
3.69
3.73
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
10.14
10.23
10.21
10.11
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-2.8
-2.8
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.59
-0.55
-0.5
-0.45
Cash
0.01
0.03
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
16.35
16.53
16.67
16.66
