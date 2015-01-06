Vishvjyoti Trading Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.01
0.14
0.16
0.21
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.06
Working capital
-0.09
-0.1
0
0.09
Other operating items
Operating
-0.12
0
0.12
0.23
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.12
0
0.12
0.23
Equity raised
2.73
2.52
2.29
2
Investing
5.15
-0.48
-0.61
1.9
Financing
0.14
0.24
0.34
0.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.89
2.28
2.14
4.47
