Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.46
-0.6
-0.54
-0.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.48
-0.62
-0.56
-0.71
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-8.57
0
0
Other income
0.47
0.76
0.72
0.93
Profit before tax
-0.01
0.14
0.16
0.21
Taxes
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.06
Tax rate
175.35
-25.97
-28.13
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.03
0.1
0.11
0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.03
0.1
0.11
0.14
yoy growth (%)
-136.06
-11.33
-21.34
-79.03
NPM
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
