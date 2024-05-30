To,

THE MEMBERS OF

M/s Vivid Mercantile Limited,

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of M/s Vivid Mercantile Limited, (the “Company”) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement, the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) .together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other tha n the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act and relevant rules there under.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

g) With respect to other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

A) The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impart its financial position.

B) The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

C) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

D) (i) The management of the company has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management of the company has represented that, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

E) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

F) The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has amended the Rule 3 of Companies (Accounts) rules, 2014 by way of notification dated 31st March 2022. Accordingly, requirement to have accounting software with a feature of recording audit trail is applicable from 1st April 2023. Based on our examination, which included test checks, company has maintained proper tally-based accounting software, however version of this tally accounting software is subject to any feature of recording audit trail of each and every transaction including edit logs.

3) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For & On Behalf of -

M/s Aniket Goyal & Associates, Chartered Accountants FRN-022331C

YJ

CA Aniket Goyal M. No.- 423707 Proprietor

UDIN: 24423707BKEZLP5277 Date: 30/05/2024 Place: Ahmedabad

“ANNEXURE A” TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of M/s Vivid Mercantile Limited (“the Company”), on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024,1 report that:

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the Standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to me and the books of account and other records examined by me in the normal course of audit, and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant, and equipment.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets as reflected in books.

(c) As explained to me, the Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in my opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies are noticed on such physical verification.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company, In respect of immovable properties taken on lease and disclosed as right-of-use-assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(e) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(f) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to me, the inventories are physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies are noticed on such physical verification.

(b) According to information and explanation given to me, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, in aggregate, at any time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of the current assets of the Company.

(iii) a. The Company has not made investment and/or granted advances in the nature of loans to other parties (other than associate companies). The aggregate amount during the year and the balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such investment and loans and advances in the nature of loans to other parties are as per the table given below;

Particulars Loan (INR in Lakhs) Investment (INR in Lakhs) Aggregate amount provided c Ruing the year Subsidiary/Associates NA NA Others NA NA Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiary NA NA Others NA Rs 2859.77

b. In respect of the aforesaid investment and loan, the terms and conditions under which such loan was granted/investment was made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c. In respect of loans granted or advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. - Company has not granted any Loans or Advances.

d. In respect of the loans as at March 31, 2024, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

e. Following loan was granted to the same party, which has fallen due during the year and were renewed. Further, no fresh loans were granted to the same party to settle the existing overdue loan.

f. The Company has granted Loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, the details of which are given below:

Sr. No. Particulars Amount of Loan or Advance in nature of Loan granted during the period Outstanding Balance as on 31st March, 2024 1) Loan Granted to Promoters 0 0 2) Loan Granted to Related Parties excluding Promoters 0 0

(iv) In my opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 of the Act. Further based on the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provision of Section 186 of the Act in respect of granting loans, making investments, and providing guarantees and securities.

(v) According to information and explanations given to me, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public therefore the question of complying with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed there under does not arise.

(vi) The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to me, in respect of statutory dues: -

(a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investors Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material Statutory Dues, to the extent applicable in the case of the company, have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities except slight delay in Income Tax and Provident fund. According to the information and explanations given to me, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at the last day of the year for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the companies examined by us, there are no disputed dues of GST, income tax, custom duty, service tax, wealth tax, Value added tax, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited except as mentioned in the table-

Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Gross Amount (Rs.) Amount Deposited (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending - - * - - -

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books of account of the Company.

a. During the year, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lenders.

c. During the year, term loan availed by the Company were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

e. The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet obligation of its Associate. The Company does not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures; and

f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Associate. The Company does not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures.

(x) a. In my opinion and according to information and explanation given by the management, the Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under the clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under the clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a. No fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the period covered under audit.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act, has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended from time to time) with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c. According to the information and explanation given to me and based on my examination of the books of account of the company, no whistleblower complaints have been received during the year by the company. Accordingly reporting under paragraph xi (c) of the order is not applicable.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provision of clause 3(xii) (a, b & c) of the

Order is not applicable. /

(xiii) In my opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanation given to me, the Company is required to have an internal audit system under Section 138 of the Act and consequently, must have an internal audit system. In our opinion, the Company have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, however we have not been provided with any Internal Audit Reports during the reporting period 2023-24.

(xv) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence reporting under clause (xv) of Paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanation given to me and based on my examination of the books and records of the Company:

a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

b. The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the year;

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (hereinafter referred to as “CIC”) as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Directions), 2016, as amended from time to time, issued by the Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable; and

d. In my opinion and based on the representation received from the management, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) Based on the examination of the books of accounts, I report that the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying standalone financial statements, my knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on my examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. I, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. I further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither given any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanation provided to me, the Company does not fulfill the criteria as Specified under Section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

“ANNEXURE-B” TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of “M/s Vivid Mercantile Limited” (the “Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion the company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our. responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that/lcould have a material effect on the financial statements. 1/

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For & On Behalf of -

M/s Aniket Goyal & Associates,

Chartered Accountants FRN-022331C

V

CA Aniket Goyal M. No.- 423707 Proprietor

UDIN: 24423707BKEZLP5277

Date: 30/05/2024 Place: Ahmedabad