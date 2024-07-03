SectorTrading
Open₹6.03
Prev. Close₹5.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.17
Day's High₹6.03
Day's Low₹5.7
52 Week's High₹9
52 Week's Low₹5.13
Book Value₹4.47
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)58.85
P/E4.36
EPS1.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.32
19.52
15.18
10.45
Net Worth
52.35
29.55
25.21
20.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16.97
30
11.3
11.46
yoy growth (%)
-43.43
165.32
-1.39
38,824.04
Raw materials
-16.76
-29.4
-11.3
-11.74
As % of sales
98.77
97.99
99.94
102.39
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.03
0
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.63
-0.04
-3.04
0.81
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.14
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.05
0
0
-0.14
Working capital
5.16
-3.98
6.81
1.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.43
165.32
-1.39
38,824.04
Op profit growth
615.13
-100.23
576.2
-3,52,911.14
EBIT growth
-9,203.81
-98.68
-471.7
6,61,562.6
Net profit growth
-8,868.49
-98.65
-554.06
6,46,014.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Satishkumar R Gajjar
Whole-time Director
Geetaben S Gajjar
Non Executive Director
Dhaval S Gajjar
Independent Director
Satish Vadilal Sheth
Company Secretary
Priti Jain
Independent Director
Ayush Manishbhai Shah
Independent Director
Jaymin Rakeshkumar Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vivid Mercantile Ltd
Summary
Veeram Infra Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vivid Offset Printers Private Limited on March 4, 1994. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Veeram Infra Engineering Private Limited on January 10, 2018. Thereafter, it converted in to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Veeram Infra Engineering Limited on January 29, 2018. Thereafter, the Company proceeded for the change in name from Veeram Infra Engineering Limited to Vivid Mercantile Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on April 24th, 2019. In 1994, the company entered into the business of Graphic Desiging. Being successful in graphic desiging and the growing demand for graphic printing, the promoters decided to expand its current business in 1996 through the forward intergration strategy, i.e., it started its own printing business. The Promoters added the printers having the lastest technology that helped the company in offering multi-colour offset printing services, single colour offset printing services, commercial printing services for calendars, catalogs, brochures, posters, annual reports manuals, etc. Backed by a team of qualified and skilled professionals and lastest printing technology, the company has obtained a long list of reputed clientele. Over the years, as digital printing was preferred over offset printing, the company also decided to enter into the trading business of general mercantile. The company traded in d
The Vivid Mercantile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vivid Mercantile Ltd is ₹58.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vivid Mercantile Ltd is 4.36 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vivid Mercantile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vivid Mercantile Ltd is ₹5.13 and ₹9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vivid Mercantile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.85%, 3 Years at 22.96%, 1 Year at 14.70%, 6 Month at -4.35%, 3 Month at -11.49% and 1 Month at -8.20%.
