Summary

Veeram Infra Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vivid Offset Printers Private Limited on March 4, 1994. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Veeram Infra Engineering Private Limited on January 10, 2018. Thereafter, it converted in to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Veeram Infra Engineering Limited on January 29, 2018. Thereafter, the Company proceeded for the change in name from Veeram Infra Engineering Limited to Vivid Mercantile Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on April 24th, 2019. In 1994, the company entered into the business of Graphic Desiging. Being successful in graphic desiging and the growing demand for graphic printing, the promoters decided to expand its current business in 1996 through the forward intergration strategy, i.e., it started its own printing business. The Promoters added the printers having the lastest technology that helped the company in offering multi-colour offset printing services, single colour offset printing services, commercial printing services for calendars, catalogs, brochures, posters, annual reports manuals, etc. Backed by a team of qualified and skilled professionals and lastest printing technology, the company has obtained a long list of reputed clientele. Over the years, as digital printing was preferred over offset printing, the company also decided to enter into the trading business of general mercantile. The company traded in d

