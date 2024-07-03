iifl-logo-icon 1
Vivid Mercantile Ltd Share Price

5.87
(-1.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:26:00 AM

  • Open6.03
  • Day's High6.03
  • 52 Wk High9
  • Prev. Close5.93
  • Day's Low5.7
  • 52 Wk Low 5.13
  • Turnover (lac)1.17
  • P/E4.36
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.47
  • EPS1.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)58.85
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vivid Mercantile Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

6.03

Prev. Close

5.93

Turnover(Lac.)

1.17

Day's High

6.03

Day's Low

5.7

52 Week's High

9

52 Week's Low

5.13

Book Value

4.47

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

58.85

P/E

4.36

EPS

1.36

Divi. Yield

0

Vivid Mercantile Ltd Corporate Action

5 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Split

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Vivid Mercantile Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vivid Mercantile Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.18%

Non-Promoter- 54.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vivid Mercantile Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.32

19.52

15.18

10.45

Net Worth

52.35

29.55

25.21

20.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

16.97

30

11.3

11.46

yoy growth (%)

-43.43

165.32

-1.39

38,824.04

Raw materials

-16.76

-29.4

-11.3

-11.74

As % of sales

98.77

97.99

99.94

102.39

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.03

0

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.63

-0.04

-3.04

0.81

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.14

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.05

0

0

-0.14

Working capital

5.16

-3.98

6.81

1.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.43

165.32

-1.39

38,824.04

Op profit growth

615.13

-100.23

576.2

-3,52,911.14

EBIT growth

-9,203.81

-98.68

-471.7

6,61,562.6

Net profit growth

-8,868.49

-98.65

-554.06

6,46,014.83

No Record Found

Vivid Mercantile Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vivid Mercantile Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Satishkumar R Gajjar

Whole-time Director

Geetaben S Gajjar

Non Executive Director

Dhaval S Gajjar

Independent Director

Satish Vadilal Sheth

Company Secretary

Priti Jain

Independent Director

Ayush Manishbhai Shah

Independent Director

Jaymin Rakeshkumar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vivid Mercantile Ltd

Summary

Veeram Infra Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vivid Offset Printers Private Limited on March 4, 1994. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Veeram Infra Engineering Private Limited on January 10, 2018. Thereafter, it converted in to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Veeram Infra Engineering Limited on January 29, 2018. Thereafter, the Company proceeded for the change in name from Veeram Infra Engineering Limited to Vivid Mercantile Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on April 24th, 2019. In 1994, the company entered into the business of Graphic Desiging. Being successful in graphic desiging and the growing demand for graphic printing, the promoters decided to expand its current business in 1996 through the forward intergration strategy, i.e., it started its own printing business. The Promoters added the printers having the lastest technology that helped the company in offering multi-colour offset printing services, single colour offset printing services, commercial printing services for calendars, catalogs, brochures, posters, annual reports manuals, etc. Backed by a team of qualified and skilled professionals and lastest printing technology, the company has obtained a long list of reputed clientele. Over the years, as digital printing was preferred over offset printing, the company also decided to enter into the trading business of general mercantile. The company traded in d
Company FAQs

What is the Vivid Mercantile Ltd share price today?

The Vivid Mercantile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vivid Mercantile Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vivid Mercantile Ltd is ₹58.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vivid Mercantile Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vivid Mercantile Ltd is 4.36 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vivid Mercantile Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vivid Mercantile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vivid Mercantile Ltd is ₹5.13 and ₹9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vivid Mercantile Ltd?

Vivid Mercantile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.85%, 3 Years at 22.96%, 1 Year at 14.70%, 6 Month at -4.35%, 3 Month at -11.49% and 1 Month at -8.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vivid Mercantile Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vivid Mercantile Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 54.82 %

