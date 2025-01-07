Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16.97
30
11.3
11.46
yoy growth (%)
-43.43
165.32
-1.39
38,824.04
Raw materials
-16.76
-29.4
-11.3
-11.74
As % of sales
98.77
97.99
99.94
102.39
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.03
0
-0.06
As % of sales
0.41
0.1
0.02
0.53
Other costs
-0.08
-0.56
-2.95
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.52
1.87
26.14
0.87
Operating profit
0.04
0
-2.95
-0.43
OPM
0.29
0.02
-26.11
-3.8
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.14
-0.08
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
3.65
0.04
0.05
1.34
Profit before tax
3.63
-0.04
-3.04
0.81
Taxes
-0.05
0
0
-0.14
Tax rate
-1.37
0
0
-18.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.58
-0.04
-3.04
0.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.58
-0.04
-3.04
0.67
yoy growth (%)
-8,868.49
-98.65
-554.06
6,46,014.83
NPM
21.1
-0.13
-26.92
5.84
