iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vivid Mercantile Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.98
(0.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:27:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vivid Mercantile Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

16.97

30

11.3

11.46

yoy growth (%)

-43.43

165.32

-1.39

38,824.04

Raw materials

-16.76

-29.4

-11.3

-11.74

As % of sales

98.77

97.99

99.94

102.39

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.03

0

-0.06

As % of sales

0.41

0.1

0.02

0.53

Other costs

-0.08

-0.56

-2.95

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.52

1.87

26.14

0.87

Operating profit

0.04

0

-2.95

-0.43

OPM

0.29

0.02

-26.11

-3.8

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.14

-0.08

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

3.65

0.04

0.05

1.34

Profit before tax

3.63

-0.04

-3.04

0.81

Taxes

-0.05

0

0

-0.14

Tax rate

-1.37

0

0

-18.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.58

-0.04

-3.04

0.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.58

-0.04

-3.04

0.67

yoy growth (%)

-8,868.49

-98.65

-554.06

6,46,014.83

NPM

21.1

-0.13

-26.92

5.84

Vivid Mercantile : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vivid Mercantile Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.