Vivid Mercantile Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.63
-0.04
-3.04
0.81
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.14
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.05
0
0
-0.14
Working capital
5.16
-3.98
6.81
1.82
Other operating items
Operating
8.66
-4.11
3.61
2.4
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
1.13
Free cash flow
8.66
-4.11
3.61
3.53
Equity raised
17.88
17.98
20.33
5.19
Investing
-1.49
-0.18
7.89
3.62
Financing
0
4.21
4.93
0.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.06
17.9
36.77
13.1
