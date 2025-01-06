iifl-logo-icon 1
Vivid Mercantile Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Vivid Mercantile FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.63

-0.04

-3.04

0.81

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.14

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.05

0

0

-0.14

Working capital

5.16

-3.98

6.81

1.82

Other operating items

Operating

8.66

-4.11

3.61

2.4

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

1.13

Free cash flow

8.66

-4.11

3.61

3.53

Equity raised

17.88

17.98

20.33

5.19

Investing

-1.49

-0.18

7.89

3.62

Financing

0

4.21

4.93

0.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.06

17.9

36.77

13.1

