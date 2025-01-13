Vivid Mercantile Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.32
19.52
15.18
10.45
Net Worth
52.35
29.55
25.21
20.48
Minority Interest
Debt
4.51
3.47
0.63
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.1
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
57.96
33.02
25.84
20.48
Fixed Assets
0.24
0.25
0.31
0.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.6
19.27
9.45
9.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
28.99
13.33
16.05
9.55
Inventories
19.03
13.43
14.73
8.83
Inventory Days
189.88
Sundry Debtors
5.27
0
1.42
0.42
Debtor Days
9.03
Other Current Assets
6.71
0.39
0.5
0.36
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.28
-0.05
-0.01
Creditor Days
0.21
Other Current Liabilities
-1.97
-0.21
-0.55
-0.05
Cash
0.11
0.17
0.03
0.15
Total Assets
57.94
33.02
25.84
20.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.