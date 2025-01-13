iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vivid Mercantile Ltd Balance Sheet

6
(-1.48%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:37:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vivid Mercantile Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.32

19.52

15.18

10.45

Net Worth

52.35

29.55

25.21

20.48

Minority Interest

Debt

4.51

3.47

0.63

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.1

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

57.96

33.02

25.84

20.48

Fixed Assets

0.24

0.25

0.31

0.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

28.6

19.27

9.45

9.84

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

28.99

13.33

16.05

9.55

Inventories

19.03

13.43

14.73

8.83

Inventory Days

189.88

Sundry Debtors

5.27

0

1.42

0.42

Debtor Days

9.03

Other Current Assets

6.71

0.39

0.5

0.36

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.28

-0.05

-0.01

Creditor Days

0.21

Other Current Liabilities

-1.97

-0.21

-0.55

-0.05

Cash

0.11

0.17

0.03

0.15

Total Assets

57.94

33.02

25.84

20.49

Vivid Mercantile : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vivid Mercantile Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.