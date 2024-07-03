Vivid Mercantile Ltd Summary

Veeram Infra Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vivid Offset Printers Private Limited on March 4, 1994. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Veeram Infra Engineering Private Limited on January 10, 2018. Thereafter, it converted in to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Veeram Infra Engineering Limited on January 29, 2018. Thereafter, the Company proceeded for the change in name from Veeram Infra Engineering Limited to Vivid Mercantile Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on April 24th, 2019. In 1994, the company entered into the business of Graphic Desiging. Being successful in graphic desiging and the growing demand for graphic printing, the promoters decided to expand its current business in 1996 through the forward intergration strategy, i.e., it started its own printing business. The Promoters added the printers having the lastest technology that helped the company in offering multi-colour offset printing services, single colour offset printing services, commercial printing services for calendars, catalogs, brochures, posters, annual reports manuals, etc. Backed by a team of qualified and skilled professionals and lastest printing technology, the company has obtained a long list of reputed clientele. Over the years, as digital printing was preferred over offset printing, the company also decided to enter into the trading business of general mercantile. The company traded in different general goods & variety of products as per season like pulses, garments and metals etc and other such profitable product segments. Currently, the companys trading activities are focused only in Gujarat. However, the company intends to cater to the increasing demands of the existing customers and also to increase the customer base by enhancing the distribution reach of its products in different parts of the country. The Company is in the process of building a quality and innovation focused trading vertical as well as developing a strong team to cater to its proposed increased operational needs in the printing and trading business. During the year 2018-19, the Company changed its object to diversified its business and start the business of dealing in any manner whatsoever in all type of goods on retail as well as on wholesale basis in India or elsewhere of merchandise and services of all grades,specifications, descriptions, applications, modalities, fashions, including by- products, spares or accessories thereof, on retail as well as on wholesale basis. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 21,06,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from the public aggregating Rs 10.74 Crore in October, 2018.