Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 31 Dec 2024

Vivid Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024 Unaudited Financial Results -31st December 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/01/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Intimation of Appointment of Statutory Auditors pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Intimation of appointment of Statutory Auditor pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Vivid Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 09th October 2024 at the registered office of the Company to transact the following business. 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Vivid Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir / Madam With reference to our intimation date 01st October, 2024, please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company that was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 09, 2024, is rescheduled and now will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 inter-alia to consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Results for the half year and quarter ended September 30, 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to our intimation dated 01st October, 2024 the trading window of the Company shall remain closed till 48 hours after announcement / declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 9/10/2024) Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, and approved the following matters: 1. Consideration and approval of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Vivid Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the date and time of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. To consider and approve the Directors report and notice of AGM. 3. To consider the Increase in authorized capital of the Company. 4. To consider and approve the proposal of Sub- Division/Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors. 5. To consider any other business matter with the permission of Chairperson. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Vivid Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached Vivid Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1)Unaudited Financial Results(Standalone)for Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2)Any other matter with the permission of chair. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Vivid Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 2. To take note of disclosure of interest by the directors of the company 3. To take note of declaration of disqualification by the directors of the company 4. Any other business matter with the prior approval of the Chairperson The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Financial Results for the Year Ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

Vivid Mercantile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the resignation of existing statutory auditor of the Company and to consider and appoint new statutory auditor of the Company 2. to transact any other matter with prior approval of Chairman As attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024