Vivid Mercantile Ltd Management Discussions

Business Overview Our Company was originally incorporated as Vivid Offset Printers Private Limited on March 4, 1994 under the Companies Act, 1956 vide certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, the name of company was changed to "Veeram Infra Engineering Private Limited" on January 10, 2018 under the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to a special resolution passed by our shareholders at the EGM held on December 22, 2017 and vide certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Thereafter, Our Company was converted in to a public limited company pursuant to a special resolution passed by our shareholders at the EGM held on January 12,2018 and consequently name was changed to "Veeram Infra Engineering Limited" [VIEL] vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated January 29, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. The name of company was changed from "Veeram Infra Engineering Limited" to Vivid Mercantile Limited on April 24, 2019 under the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to a special resolution passed by our shareholders through the Postal Ballot result dated April 08, 2019 and vide certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli dated 24th April, 2019. The CIN of the Company is L74110GJ1994PLC021483. In 1994, our company entered into the business of Graphic Desiging. Being successful in graphic desiging and the growing demand for graphic printing, Our Promoters decided to expand its current business in 1996 through the forward intergration strategy, i.e., it started its own printing business. Our Promoters added the printers having the lastest technology that helped our company in offering multi-colour offset printing services, single colour offset printing services, commercial printing services for calendars, catalogs, brochures, posters, annual reports manuals, etc. Backed by a team of qualified and skilled professionals and lastest printing technology, our company has obtained a long list of reputed clientele. Over the years, as digital printing was preferred over offset printing, our company also decided to enter into the trading business of general mercantile. Our company traded in different general goods & variety of products as per season like pulses, garments and metals etc and other such profitable product segments.

Currently, our companys trading activities are focused only in Gujarat. However, we intend to cater to the increasing demands of our existing customers and also to increase our customer base by enhancing the distribution reach of our products in different parts of the country. Our Company is in the process of building a quality and innovation focused trading vertical as well as developing a strong team to cater to its proposed increased operational needs in the printing and trading business. Over the last 4-5 years, our promoters have a developed a focused and bigger vision in the real estate sector. In order to execute the same, the promoters have decided to diversify its business actitivies in the real estate sector. With this mission in their mind, the promoter have made the necessary changes in the Companys MOA wherein our 70% companys revenues from now on shall be earned through its real estate business and the remaining from its ancillary business. Our real estate business shall include development and sale of land, residential properties including identification and acquisition of land, development of land & infrastructure, acquisition of development rights of projects, marketing of projects/land. Currently, our company has entered in to a land development agreement for Land Development and Plotting Project at Village Zamp, Taluka Sanand, District Ahmedabad, Gujarat. During the year under review company has changed object to diversified business of dealing in any manner whatsoever in all type of goods on retail as well as on wholesale basis in India or elsewhere and job worker, export house of goods, merchandise and services of all grades, specifications, descriptions, applications, modalities, fashions, including by- products, spares or accessories thereof.

OUR COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS:

• Quality Products

• Use of efficient internal processes to leverage our sales

• Wide Range of our Product

• Established Brand Name

• Experience of our Promoters

• Experience Management Team & efficient Work Force

• Strong and Long term Relationship with our Clients OUR BUSINESS STRATEGIES

• Continue to maintain Strong Relation with existing Customers

• Enhancing Operating Effectiveness and Efficiency

• Active and regular Participation in trade fairs and Exhibitions

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: Human Resources play a critical role in driving Vivid Mercantile Limiteds strategies and growth. The Company endeavors to become the best place to work for its employees and to provide them with a nurturing environment that is essential for their growth. Vivid Mercantile Limited has implemented comprehensive and well-structured HR policies to ensure employee growth both at personal and professional levels. The Companies talent pool comprises a diverse set of experienced and skilled people who play key roles in enhancing business efficiency, devising strategies, setting up systems and evolving business as per industry requirements. The Company provides a safe, conducive and productive work environment to its people. Overall, the Company provides a nurturing work environment to a diverse set of workforce.

RISK & CONCERNS: The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Key business risks and mitigation strategy are highlighted below.

1) Business risk: To mitigate the risk of high dependence on any one business for revenues, the Company has adopted a strategy of launching new products/services.

2) Legal & Statutory Risk: The Company Secretary, compliance and legal functions advice the Company on issues relating to compliance with law and to prevent violations of the same. The Company Secretary submits a quarterly report to the Board on the companys initiatives to comply with the laws of various jurisdictions. The company also seeks independent legal advice wherever necessary.

3) Human resource attrition risk: Vivid Mercantile Limiteds key assets are its employees and in a highly competitive market, it is a challenge to address attrition.

4) Vivid Mercantile Limited continues to accord top priority to manage employee attrition by talent retention efforts and offering a competitive salary and growth path for talented individuals.

5) Others: The Company is exposed to risks & fluctuations of foreign exchange rates, raw material prices and overseas investments exposures.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM: The Company maintains a proper and adequate system of internal controls, which provide for automatic checks and balances. The Companys resilience and focus is driven to a large extent by its strong internal control systems for financial reporting. The Company follows strict procedures to ensure high accuracy in recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, meeting statutory compliances. The Companys internal team and Audit Committee closely oversee business operations. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls to ensure an orderly and efficient conduct of its business. The committees also ensure adherence to the Companys policies the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. Any deviations are promptly reported to the management. Various risk mitigation measures are then devised to bring risk exposure levels in line with risk appetite. Timely and adequate measures are undertaken to ensure undisrupted functioning of the business.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Tnd AS) notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended from time to time and other pronouncements / provisions of the applicable laws. The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and the accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the financial statements are consistent with those followed in the previous year.