As attached The Board consider and approved to Split Equity Share of the Company from Rs.10/- to Rs.1/- equity share subject to shareholder approval. Record date intimation for Sub division/stock split (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024) Intimation of Revised record date for the purpose of Sub-division/split of equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024) In furtherance to our intimation dated 25th October, 2024 we would like to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Company has revised the Record Date to Friday, 29th November, 2024 for determining the entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of Split of existing Equity Shares of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that VIVID MERCANTILE LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE VIVID MERCANTILE LTD (542046) RECORD DATE 29.11.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 29/11/2024 DR-767/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE647Z01017 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 29/11/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.11.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241122-44 dated November 22, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: Company Name & Scrip Code VIVID MERCANTILE LTD. (542046) New ISIN No. INE647Z01025 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 29-11-2024 (DR- 767/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.11.2024) Pursuant to sub-division of equity shares of the Company it is hereby informed that as per BSE Notice No. 20241127-12 a new ISIN has been allotted to the Company. Attached herewith all the details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)