iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vivid Mercantile Ltd Split

6.15
(0.82%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Vivid Mercantile CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split5 Sep 202429 Nov 202429 Nov 2024101
As attached The Board consider and approved to Split Equity Share of the Company from Rs.10/- to Rs.1/- equity share subject to shareholder approval. Record date intimation for Sub division/stock split (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024) Intimation of Revised record date for the purpose of Sub-division/split of equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024) In furtherance to our intimation dated 25th October, 2024 we would like to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Company has revised the Record Date to Friday, 29th November, 2024 for determining the entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of Split of existing Equity Shares of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that VIVID MERCANTILE LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE VIVID MERCANTILE LTD (542046) RECORD DATE 29.11.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 29/11/2024 DR-767/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE647Z01017 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 29/11/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.11.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241122-44 dated November 22, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: Company Name & Scrip Code VIVID MERCANTILE LTD. (542046) New ISIN No. INE647Z01025 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 29-11-2024 (DR- 767/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.11.2024) Pursuant to sub-division of equity shares of the Company it is hereby informed that as per BSE Notice No. 20241127-12 a new ISIN has been allotted to the Company. Attached herewith all the details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)

Vivid Mercantile: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vivid Mercantile Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.