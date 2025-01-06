VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0.02
0.01
0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.5
-0.25
0.51
-0.12
Other operating items
Operating
0.5
-0.23
0.51
-0.09
Capital expenditure
-0.13
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.37
-0.23
0.51
-0.09
Equity raised
4.61
4.58
4.11
15.96
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.56
6.06
6.43
6.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.55
10.4
11.06
22.49
