VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd Share Price

0.35
(-2.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.36
  • Day's High0.36
  • 52 Wk High0.6
  • Prev. Close0.36
  • Day's Low0.35
  • 52 Wk Low 0.36
  • Turnover (lac)4.97
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.09
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.33
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd KEY RATIOS

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Dec-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

23.8

23.8

23.8

23.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.33

2.31

2.31

2.29

Net Worth

26.13

26.11

26.11

26.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

2.72

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-34.85

Raw materials

0

0

0

-2.66

As % of sales

0

0

0

97.93

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.11

-0.14

-0.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0.02

0.01

0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.5

-0.25

0.51

-0.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-34.85

Op profit growth

10.93

-27.6

-31.51

22.69

EBIT growth

-92.92

119.09

-82.62

35.06

Net profit growth

-98.02

-96.05

1.86

12.21

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Agusteen Kachhap

Independent Director

Vinod Kumar

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ameer Ahmad

Independent Director

Tetar Devi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd

Summary

VKJ Infradevelopers Limited was originally incorporated as VKJ Infradevelopers Private Limited a Private Limited Company dated March 12, 2010. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to VKJ Infradevelopers Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 29, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies Delhi. Currently, the Company is engaged in the business of Land Development, Civil Construction and trading in construction materials, primarily soils and sands. It initially started operations by way trading into construction related materials, primarily soils and sands. The main civil works consists of land and site development, land filling, fencing walls etc. Having started as an Infrastructure Company, it grew organically by building large network of Infrastructure Projects. Main Business of the Company is basically purchase, lease, exchange, hire or otherwise and immovable property in India or otherwise.In 2010-11, the Company commenced Trading Activities and it ventured into construction activities in 2011-12. The Company, through its career has been responsible for prompt delivery of numerous projects, including construction of well foundations and power sub-stations, hotels of grandeur and luxury retreats, factories, industrial sheds and national highways. Each project has had a profound influence in developing their skills and know-how to a paramount degree.Advanced equipment and techniques used by V
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd share price today?

The VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd is ₹8.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd is 0 and 0.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd is ₹0.36 and ₹0.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd?

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.63%, 3 Years at 1.92%, 1 Year at -26.53%, 6 Month at -21.74%, 3 Month at -18.18% and 1 Month at -10.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 73.67 %

QUICKLINKS FOR VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

