Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹0.36
Prev. Close₹0.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.97
Day's High₹0.36
Day's Low₹0.35
52 Week's High₹0.6
52 Week's Low₹0.36
Book Value₹1.09
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
23.8
23.8
23.8
23.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.33
2.31
2.31
2.29
Net Worth
26.13
26.11
26.11
26.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
2.72
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-34.85
Raw materials
0
0
0
-2.66
As % of sales
0
0
0
97.93
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.11
-0.14
-0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0.02
0.01
0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.5
-0.25
0.51
-0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-34.85
Op profit growth
10.93
-27.6
-31.51
22.69
EBIT growth
-92.92
119.09
-82.62
35.06
Net profit growth
-98.02
-96.05
1.86
12.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Agusteen Kachhap
Independent Director
Vinod Kumar
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ameer Ahmad
Independent Director
Tetar Devi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd
Summary
VKJ Infradevelopers Limited was originally incorporated as VKJ Infradevelopers Private Limited a Private Limited Company dated March 12, 2010. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to VKJ Infradevelopers Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 29, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies Delhi. Currently, the Company is engaged in the business of Land Development, Civil Construction and trading in construction materials, primarily soils and sands. It initially started operations by way trading into construction related materials, primarily soils and sands. The main civil works consists of land and site development, land filling, fencing walls etc. Having started as an Infrastructure Company, it grew organically by building large network of Infrastructure Projects. Main Business of the Company is basically purchase, lease, exchange, hire or otherwise and immovable property in India or otherwise.In 2010-11, the Company commenced Trading Activities and it ventured into construction activities in 2011-12. The Company, through its career has been responsible for prompt delivery of numerous projects, including construction of well foundations and power sub-stations, hotels of grandeur and luxury retreats, factories, industrial sheds and national highways. Each project has had a profound influence in developing their skills and know-how to a paramount degree.Advanced equipment and techniques used by V
Read More
The VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd is ₹8.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd is 0 and 0.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd is ₹0.36 and ₹0.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.63%, 3 Years at 1.92%, 1 Year at -26.53%, 6 Month at -21.74%, 3 Month at -18.18% and 1 Month at -10.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.