VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd Summary

VKJ Infradevelopers Limited was originally incorporated as VKJ Infradevelopers Private Limited a Private Limited Company dated March 12, 2010. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to VKJ Infradevelopers Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 29, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies Delhi. Currently, the Company is engaged in the business of Land Development, Civil Construction and trading in construction materials, primarily soils and sands. It initially started operations by way trading into construction related materials, primarily soils and sands. The main civil works consists of land and site development, land filling, fencing walls etc. Having started as an Infrastructure Company, it grew organically by building large network of Infrastructure Projects. Main Business of the Company is basically purchase, lease, exchange, hire or otherwise and immovable property in India or otherwise.In 2010-11, the Company commenced Trading Activities and it ventured into construction activities in 2011-12. The Company, through its career has been responsible for prompt delivery of numerous projects, including construction of well foundations and power sub-stations, hotels of grandeur and luxury retreats, factories, industrial sheds and national highways. Each project has had a profound influence in developing their skills and know-how to a paramount degree.Advanced equipment and techniques used by VKJ Projects include: Automated Concrete Batching plants and Concrete Pumps for efficient Concreting; Tower cranes and Building Hoist Equipment, Total station teams for ground survey work, Porta cabins for use as site offices or storage containers; Top grade laptops, high speed internet and digital photography equipment, Rectifiers and welding sets; Project monitoring through PERT and Microsoft Project; Earth moving equipment such as Back Hoe loaders and Pokelane; Scaffold and shutter systems made of steel (Cup lock systems, telescopic gliders and beams, props and pipes along with jacks, etc.