|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|VKJ Infradevelopers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of board meeting
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|VKJ Infradevelopers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023
