iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.35
(-2.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

2.72

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-34.85

Raw materials

0

0

0

-2.66

As % of sales

0

0

0

97.93

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.11

-0.14

-0.19

As % of sales

0

0

0

7.22

Other costs

-0.13

-0.08

-0.12

-0.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

9.32

Operating profit

-0.21

-0.19

-0.27

-0.39

OPM

0

0

0

-14.48

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.21

0.22

0.28

0.46

Profit before tax

0

0.02

0.01

0.06

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-79.68

-27

-25.89

-24.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0.44

0.39

Adj. profit

0

0.01

0.45

0.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.01

0.45

0.44

yoy growth (%)

-98.02

-96.05

1.86

12.21

NPM

0

0

0

16.26

VKJ Infradevelop : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.