VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd Management Discussions

The Board takes pleasure in presenting your Companys 13th Annual Report for the year 2021-22 along with the compliance report on corporate governance. This chapter on Management Discussion and Analysis forms a part of the compliance report on Corporate Governance.

The following Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) is intended to help the reader to understand the results of operation, financial condition of VKJ Infradevelopers Limited.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENT

Having started as an Infrastructure Company, it has grown organically by building large network of Infrastructure Projects. The main Business of our company is basically purchase, lease, exchange, hire or otherwise and immovable property in India or otherwise.

OUTLOOK

Company sought to increase workforce productivity by aligning corporate and individual goals that would result in improved business performance. Keeping in mind the requirement of growth and consolidation as well as opportunities arising we deal in selling, buying, acquiring and holding of Immovable Property etc.

The Company has indentified the following threats:

? Intense completion due to large number of players. ? Rising price of input. ? Keeping pace with technology change.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Your Company continues to believe that managing risk is critical for its growth and sustenance. The Company is constantly monitoring and assessing the internal as well as external risk factors associated with day to day operations and thereby mitigating possible risks associated therewith. The Companys business operations are subjected to various risks such as changes in economy, financial risk, internal risk, technology etc.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your management attaches very high importance to corporate governance. The independent directors have full access and Visibility to any details in the company. One of the senior most members of the Board heads the audit committee. Audit committees recommendations are taken very seriously by the board and implemented in letter and spirit. Commensurate with the size and scale of operations of the company, the company has well set processes and procedures for planning, review, revenue recognition, expenses authorization, capital expenditure approval , risk management, investments etc.

STRENGTH

The Company yet to work out its future working strategy. The management will strengthen its working force to keep pace with the market condition as and when it plans to start activities at certain level.

RISK & CONCERNS

The Company is mainly exposed to market risk (including liquidity risk), interest risk and credit risk.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company strongly believes that internal control systems are necessary for Good Corporate Governance and has in place an effective system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are properly safeguarded and protected and used optimally and financial transactions are reported accurately.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Material development in human resources/ industrial relations front has been dealt with in the Directors Report, under the head ‘Operations and ‘Industrial Relations, which should be treated as forming part of this Management and

Discussion Analysis.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this management discussion and analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be ‘forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important development that could affect the Companys operations include a downtrend in the Industry global or domestic or both, significant changes in political and economic environment in India, applicable statues, litigations etc.

DISCLOSURES BY MANAGEMENT TO THE BOARD

All disclosures relating o financial and commercial transactions where Directors may have a potential interest are provided to the Board and the interested directors do not participate in the discussion nor do they vote on such matters.