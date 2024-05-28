To The Members of VLS Finance Limited Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of VLS Finance Limited ( " the Company " ) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as " the standalone financial statements " ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ( " the Act " ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ( " Ind AS " ) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (Sas) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor s Report Thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board s Report including Annexures to Board s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the

Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Sas will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Sas, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone

financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ( " the Order " ), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in Annexure ‘ A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Change in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as of March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as of March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164

(2) of the Act;

f) In our opinion, proper books of accounts and records as specified in Rule 15 of the Securities Contract (Regulation) Rules, 1957 have been kept in so far as it appears from our examination of such books;

g) The company as Stock Broker has complied with the requirements of the stock exchange so far as they relate to maintenance of accounts and was regular in submitting the required accounting information to the Stock Exchange;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

i) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting;

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has informed and explained to us the pending litigations have no adverse effect on its financial position in its standalone financial statements as of March 31,2024.

ii. The Company has made provision as of March 31, 2024, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no requirement to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund, as the Company has no due outstanding during the year ended March 31,2024.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its

knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ( " Intermediaries " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been, received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ( " Funding Parties " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in note 20, foot note (6) of the accompanying standalone financial statements, the final dividend paid by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024, in respect of dividend declared for the previous year ended March 31,2023 is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

Further as stated in note 53 (i) of the accompanying standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended March 31,2024, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The final dividend declared by the Company for the year ended March 31,2024, is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software s for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and will be applicable from second year onwards.

For Agiwal & Associates Chartered Accountants (FRN: 000181N)

CA P. C. Agiwal

Partner

M. No. 080475

Place: New Delhi

Date: May 28, 2024

UDIN: 24080475BKFKZS2927

annexure " a " to independent auditor s report

The Annexure referred to an Independent Auditor s Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2024, we report that:

i. a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full

particulars including quantitative details and the situation of fixed assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets, except assets on lease which are in the possession of the lessees, have been physically verified by the Management according to the program of periodical verification in a phased manner which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its fixed assets. The discrepancies noticed in such physical verification were not material.

c) As per the records and information and explanations given to us, title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment, (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The company generally deals in shares, securities, and Units of

Mutual funds. Primarily these are held in electronic form, so the inventory has been electronically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and the procedures of verification of inventory followed by the Management are reasonable in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. There were no discrepancies noticed on such verification of inventory as compared to book records.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from Banks/financial institutions on the basis of security of company s own fixed deposits. The company is not required to file the Quarterly return/ statements of current assets with banks and financial institutions. This matter has been disclosed in note 55 (iv) of the Standalone Financial Statements.

iii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has during the year granted loans to its Subsidiary company and to its employees, and the details are as follows:

Particulars Loans (To Employees) Advances in nature of loans (To Related Party- Subsidiary) Total Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year 5.88 0.04 5.92 Percentage of loans/ advances in the nature of loans to total loans (in %) 99.32 0.68 100.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases 4.21 0.04 4.25

b) In respect of the aforesaid loans and advances, in our opinion the terms and conditions under which the loan to its employees and advances in the nature of loan granted to its subsidiary are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company s interest.

In our opinion, the investments made during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, advances given in the nature of loan to its subsidiary, the schedule of payment of interest & schedule of repayment of principal

s amount of such loans are not stipulated. In respect of loans given

by the Company to its employees, the Company has stipulated the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest l wherever applicable. Repayment of such loans is regular.

f d) According to the information and explanations given to us in

respect of loans granted to employees during the year, there is l no overdue amount for more than ninety days as at the Balance

Sheet date.

t e) According to the information and explanations given to us and

on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no loan which has fallen due during the year, which has been r renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue

of existing loans given to same parties. f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us there are no loans/advances granted during the year , in the nature of loans to promoters or related parties as defined

in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment other than company s subsidiary.

iv. According to the information, explanations and representations provided by the company and based upon audit procedures performed, we are of the opinion that in respect of loans and investments given/made by the Company, the Company has i complied with the provisions of the Section 185 and 186 of the

Companies Act, 2013.

f v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public t within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions

f under the Act. Accordingly, paragraph (v) of the Order is not applicable

to the Company.

vi. Paragraph 3 (vi) of CARO is not applicable as the Company is not engaged in production of such goods and providing such services as prescribed by Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for maintenance of cost records.

vii. In respect of Statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed t statutory dues, including goods and service tax, provident fund,

employees state insurance, income tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax.

b) There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, cess and other material statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) The details of statutory dues referred to in sub- clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of disputes are given below (Please refer note 37 to the standalone financial statements):

Name of Statute the Nature of Dues Amount involved (Rs In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 2597.07 F.Y 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii. In our opinion and as per the documents presented by the management there are no transactions recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on

the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. This matter has been disclosed in note 55 (ix) of the Standalone Financial Statements.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, no money was raised by way of term loans. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. a) During the year, no monies have been raised by public offer of

shares. Money raised on term loans has been applied for the purposes for which loans were raised.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the financial year ended on March 31,2024, hence clause (x)(b) is not applicable.

xi. a) Based on the audit procedure performed and on the basis of

information and explanations provided by the management, no fraud by the Company and on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 with the Central Government.

c) No whistle blower complaints have been received by us during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii. As per the information and explanations and records made available by the management of the Company and audit procedure performed, for the related parties transactions entered during the year, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, As explained, details of related parties transactions are disclosed as per the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. a) As per the information and records made available by the

management of the Company, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us and there were no material discrepancies noticed on verification of the reports shared by the management of the Company.

xv. On the basis of records made available to us and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with the directors or person connected with him.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under 45-IA of the

Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. (d) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. In our opinion and as per the information, documents and records presented by the management of the Company, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. a) As per the information given and records presented by the

management of the Company, there is no unspent amount in respect of other than ongoing projects on Corporate Social Responsibility ( ‘ CSR ) liable to be transferred to the fund specified in schedule VII in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year. This matter has been disclosed in note 32 of the Standalone Financial Statements.

b) As per the information given and records presented by the management of the Company all the amounts that are unspent under Sub Section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special bank account in compliance with provisions of sub section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 32 of the Standalone Financial Statements.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Agiwal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

(FRN: 000181N)

CA P. C. Agiwal

Partner

M. No. 080475

Place: New Delhi

Date: May 28, 2024

UDIN: 24080475BKFKZS2927

Annexure - B to the independent Auditors Report

Report on the internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( " the Act " )

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of VLS Finance Limited ( " the Company " ) as of March 31,2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for internal Financial Controls

The board of directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI ).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the " Guidance Note " ) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for-our audit opinion on the Company s

Meaning of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

inherent Limitations of internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Agiwal & Associates

Chartered Accountants (FRN: 000181N)

CA P. C. Agiwal

Partner

M. No.080475

Place: New Delhi

Date: May 28, 2024

UDIN: 24080475BKFKZS2927