iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VLS Finance Ltd Shareholding Pattern

309.5
(-4.21%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

VLS Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

1.42%

1.42%

1.39%

1.39%

1.39%

Indian

50.59%

50.59%

49.44%

49.44%

49.44%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

2.11%

2.16%

1.09%

0.76%

0.55%

Non-Institutions

45.86%

45.81%

48.05%

48.38%

48.6%

Total Non-Promoter

47.98%

47.98%

49.15%

49.15%

49.15%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.42%

Foreign: 1.42%

Indian: 50.59%

Non-Promoter- 2.11%

Institutions: 2.11%

Non-Institutions: 45.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

VLS Finance: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VLS Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.