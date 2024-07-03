VLS Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
306.17
94.6
193.03
106.11
-1.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
306.17
94.6
193.03
106.11
-1.78
Other Operating Income
2.77
2.42
5.68
1.01
0.63
Other Income
8.7
1.06
2.53
1.72
0.6
Total Income
317.65
98.07
201.24
108.84
-0.56
Total Expenditure
18.59
12.84
16.4
7.7
47.13
PBIDT
299.06
85.23
184.84
101.14
-47.69
Interest
0.15
0.13
0.07
0.01
0.06
PBDT
298.91
85.1
184.77
101.13
-47.75
Depreciation
4.14
2.83
0.58
0.61
0.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
80.94
14.28
29.63
0.19
11.78
Deferred Tax
-36.44
-3.71
-12.8
-16.27
-17.46
Reported Profit After Tax
250.28
71.7
167.37
116.61
-42.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.02
0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
250.28
71.7
167.35
116.6
-42.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
250.28
71.7
167.35
116.6
-42.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
71.78
18.54
43.29
30.16
-11.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.92
38.78
38.78
38.78
38.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
97.67
90.09
95.75
95.31
2,679.21
PBDTM(%)
97.62
89.95
95.72
95.3
2,682.58
PATM(%)
81.74
75.79
86.7
109.89
2,411.79
