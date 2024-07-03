iifl-logo-icon 1
VLS Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

331.2
(-0.02%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:19:59 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

306.17

94.6

193.03

106.11

-1.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

306.17

94.6

193.03

106.11

-1.78

Other Operating Income

2.77

2.42

5.68

1.01

0.63

Other Income

8.7

1.06

2.53

1.72

0.6

Total Income

317.65

98.07

201.24

108.84

-0.56

Total Expenditure

18.59

12.84

16.4

7.7

47.13

PBIDT

299.06

85.23

184.84

101.14

-47.69

Interest

0.15

0.13

0.07

0.01

0.06

PBDT

298.91

85.1

184.77

101.13

-47.75

Depreciation

4.14

2.83

0.58

0.61

0.86

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

80.94

14.28

29.63

0.19

11.78

Deferred Tax

-36.44

-3.71

-12.8

-16.27

-17.46

Reported Profit After Tax

250.28

71.7

167.37

116.61

-42.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.02

0.01

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

250.28

71.7

167.35

116.6

-42.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

250.28

71.7

167.35

116.6

-42.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

71.78

18.54

43.29

30.16

-11.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

34.92

38.78

38.78

38.78

38.78

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

97.67

90.09

95.75

95.31

2,679.21

PBDTM(%)

97.62

89.95

95.72

95.3

2,682.58

PATM(%)

81.74

75.79

86.7

109.89

2,411.79

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

