VLS Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
109.7
95.92
1.44
-13.2
Other operating items
Operating
109.7
95.92
1.44
-13.2
Capital expenditure
0.4
1.22
0.06
10.09
Free cash flow
110.1
97.14
1.5
-3.1
Equity raised
2,166.67
1,074.7
436.85
393.83
Investing
413.01
747.66
-25.74
31.2
Financing
-0.23
0.23
0
-17
Dividends paid
0
0
3.86
3.87
Net in cash
2,689.55
1,919.73
416.49
408.79
