SectorFinance
Open₹347.7
Prev. Close₹347.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹151.07
Day's High₹349.45
Day's Low₹330.65
52 Week's High₹454.85
52 Week's Low₹209.1
Book Value₹617.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,155.92
P/E4.01
EPS86.84
Divi. Yield0.43
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.92
35.35
38.78
38.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,974.11
1,457.98
1,670.98
1,313.56
Net Worth
2,009.03
1,493.33
1,709.76
1,352.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
109.7
95.92
1.44
-13.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
403.75
79.12
222.14
218.26
29.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
403.75
79.12
222.14
218.26
29.54
Other Operating Income
3.27
2.94
7.19
2.72
0.95
Other Income
11.17
2.34
3.01
1.19
5.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,349.35
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.6
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.42
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.7
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.5
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
S K Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
H Consul
Director (Finance) & CFO
K K Soni
Independent Director
Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra
Independent Director
Neeraj Vinay Bansal
Whole-time Director
Keshav Tandam
Chairman & Independent Directo
ANOOP MISHRA
Vice Chairman
Gaurav Goel
Independent Director
Najeeb Hamid Jung
Independent Director
Adesh Kumar Jain
Non Executive Director
Shivesh Ram Mehrotra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by VLS Finance Ltd
Summary
VLS Finance Limited (formerly known as Vardhman Leasing and Services Limited) was incorporated in January, 1986 as a Public Limited Company. The Company voluntarily surrendered the Certificate of Registration (CoR) with RBI which has been accepted by the RBI effective from 29/01/2014. Thereafter, it applied for membership of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the same was approved by BSE vide letter dated 14/05/2014. The SEBI Registration Certificate in connection thereto received vide letter dated 01/10/2014 and thereafter the Company is, inter alia, carrying on business as stock broker and proprietary investments. The Services VLS Group offer as Merchant Bankers / Consultants comprises of determination of the Optimum Issue Size and Pricing; drafting of the Offer Document and filling the same with the authorities for approval; co-ordination with various Regulatory Authorities & Private Agencies during the Issue; chalk out a successful strategy for marketing of the issue and selection of the Right Market Timing. The Company has a net worth of Rs 10793 Million as on 31.03.2023. Its activities include credit operations, which covers leasing, hire-purchase, ICDs, merchant banking, treasury, consultancy services, international finance, etc. It came out with its maiden public issue in Feb.93. It came out with another public issue in Dec.94 at a premium of Rs 390. The company formed VLS View Asset Management in 1994-95, to set up a mutual fund which has started its operations in colla
Read More
The VLS Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹332.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VLS Finance Ltd is ₹1155.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of VLS Finance Ltd is 4.01 and 0.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VLS Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VLS Finance Ltd is ₹209.1 and ₹454.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
VLS Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.62%, 3 Years at 21.14%, 1 Year at 64.40%, 6 Month at 16.33%, 3 Month at -14.06% and 1 Month at -7.98%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.