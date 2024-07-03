iifl-logo-icon 1
VLS Finance Ltd Share Price

332.2
(-4.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

  • Open347.7
  • Day's High349.45
  • 52 Wk High454.85
  • Prev. Close347.7
  • Day's Low330.65
  • 52 Wk Low 209.1
  • Turnover (lac)151.07
  • P/E4.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value617.61
  • EPS86.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,155.92
  • Div. Yield0.43
VLS Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

VLS Finance Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

VLS Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

VLS Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:31 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.43%

Foreign: 1.42%

Indian: 50.59%

Non-Promoter- 2.11%

Institutions: 2.11%

Non-Institutions: 45.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

VLS Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.92

35.35

38.78

38.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,974.11

1,457.98

1,670.98

1,313.56

Net Worth

2,009.03

1,493.33

1,709.76

1,352.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

109.7

95.92

1.44

-13.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

403.75

79.12

222.14

218.26

29.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

403.75

79.12

222.14

218.26

29.54

Other Operating Income

3.27

2.94

7.19

2.72

0.95

Other Income

11.17

2.34

3.01

1.19

5.35

VLS Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,349.35

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.6

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.42

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.7

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.5

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT VLS Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

S K Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

H Consul

Director (Finance) & CFO

K K Soni

Independent Director

Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra

Independent Director

Neeraj Vinay Bansal

Whole-time Director

Keshav Tandam

Chairman & Independent Directo

ANOOP MISHRA

Vice Chairman

Gaurav Goel

Independent Director

Najeeb Hamid Jung

Independent Director

Adesh Kumar Jain

Non Executive Director

Shivesh Ram Mehrotra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VLS Finance Ltd

Summary

VLS Finance Limited (formerly known as Vardhman Leasing and Services Limited) was incorporated in January, 1986 as a Public Limited Company. The Company voluntarily surrendered the Certificate of Registration (CoR) with RBI which has been accepted by the RBI effective from 29/01/2014. Thereafter, it applied for membership of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the same was approved by BSE vide letter dated 14/05/2014. The SEBI Registration Certificate in connection thereto received vide letter dated 01/10/2014 and thereafter the Company is, inter alia, carrying on business as stock broker and proprietary investments. The Services VLS Group offer as Merchant Bankers / Consultants comprises of determination of the Optimum Issue Size and Pricing; drafting of the Offer Document and filling the same with the authorities for approval; co-ordination with various Regulatory Authorities & Private Agencies during the Issue; chalk out a successful strategy for marketing of the issue and selection of the Right Market Timing. The Company has a net worth of Rs 10793 Million as on 31.03.2023. Its activities include credit operations, which covers leasing, hire-purchase, ICDs, merchant banking, treasury, consultancy services, international finance, etc. It came out with its maiden public issue in Feb.93. It came out with another public issue in Dec.94 at a premium of Rs 390. The company formed VLS View Asset Management in 1994-95, to set up a mutual fund which has started its operations in colla
Company FAQs

What is the VLS Finance Ltd share price today?

The VLS Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹332.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of VLS Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VLS Finance Ltd is ₹1155.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of VLS Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VLS Finance Ltd is 4.01 and 0.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VLS Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VLS Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VLS Finance Ltd is ₹209.1 and ₹454.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of VLS Finance Ltd?

VLS Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.62%, 3 Years at 21.14%, 1 Year at 64.40%, 6 Month at 16.33%, 3 Month at -14.06% and 1 Month at -7.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VLS Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VLS Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.02 %
Institutions - 2.17 %
Public - 45.81 %

