Summary

VLS Finance Limited (formerly known as Vardhman Leasing and Services Limited) was incorporated in January, 1986 as a Public Limited Company. The Company voluntarily surrendered the Certificate of Registration (CoR) with RBI which has been accepted by the RBI effective from 29/01/2014. Thereafter, it applied for membership of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the same was approved by BSE vide letter dated 14/05/2014. The SEBI Registration Certificate in connection thereto received vide letter dated 01/10/2014 and thereafter the Company is, inter alia, carrying on business as stock broker and proprietary investments. The Services VLS Group offer as Merchant Bankers / Consultants comprises of determination of the Optimum Issue Size and Pricing; drafting of the Offer Document and filling the same with the authorities for approval; co-ordination with various Regulatory Authorities & Private Agencies during the Issue; chalk out a successful strategy for marketing of the issue and selection of the Right Market Timing. The Company has a net worth of Rs 10793 Million as on 31.03.2023. Its activities include credit operations, which covers leasing, hire-purchase, ICDs, merchant banking, treasury, consultancy services, international finance, etc. It came out with its maiden public issue in Feb.93. It came out with another public issue in Dec.94 at a premium of Rs 390. The company formed VLS View Asset Management in 1994-95, to set up a mutual fund which has started its operations in colla

