|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|28 May 2024
|Intimation of 37th Annual General Meeting will be convened on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. through video conferencing/other audio-visual modes from registered office of the Company. Proceedings of AGM- 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.