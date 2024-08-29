VLS Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.92
35.35
38.78
38.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,974.11
1,457.98
1,670.98
1,313.56
Net Worth
2,009.03
1,493.33
1,709.76
1,352.34
Minority Interest
Debt
0.18
0.69
0.91
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
403.64
327.33
395.27
358.81
Total Liabilities
2,412.85
1,821.35
2,105.94
1,711.15
Fixed Assets
130.37
91.8
28.01
18.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,876.61
1,419.99
1,767.98
1,385.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
161.3
105.25
101.62
84.65
Networking Capital
200
141.1
126.81
115.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
17.32
18.34
1.2
1.96
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
190.94
130.48
129.7
116.27
Sundry Creditors
-0.3
-0.21
-0.46
-0.3
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-7.96
-7.51
-3.62
-2.36
Cash
36.56
55.21
73.53
99.22
Total Assets
2,404.84
1,813.35
2,097.95
1,703.16
