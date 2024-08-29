VLS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Board approved:- Buyback of fully paid up equity shares of Face Value of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each up to 33,00,000 (Thirty Three Lakhs) Equity Shares of the Company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 1,25,40,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred Twenty Five Crores and Forty Lakhs only) (hereinafter referred to as the Buyback Size), being 9.48% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at a price of Rs. 380/- (Rupees Three Hundred Eighty only) per Equity Share (hereinafter the Buyback Price and such buyback, the Buyback). The Buyback is proposed to be made from the existing shareholders of the Company as on the record date on a proportionate basis through the Tender Offer route using mechanism for acquisition of shares through stock exchange as prescribed under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the Buyback Regulations) and the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder (the Act). The Buyback Size does not include transaction costs viz. brokerage, applicable taxes such as Buyback tax, securities transaction tax, GST, stamp duty, any expenses incurred or to be incurred for the Buyback like filing fees payable to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, advisors/legal fees, public announcement publication expenses, printing and dispatch expenses and other incidental and related expenses. Noted the intention of Members of the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company for non-participation in the proposed Buyback. As the size of the proposed Buyback is less than 10% of the paid-up capital and free reserves of the Company hence members approval is not required. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulation and Regulation 9(i) of the Buyback Regulations, as amended, the Board has fixed Monday, 26 August, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the Buyback. Delegated to/ authorized the Buyback Committee of the Board to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may at its absolute discretion, deem necessary, expedient, usual or proper in connection with the proposed Buyback. Interms of Regulation 5(via) of the Buyback Regulations, the Board/ Buyback Committee may, till 1 (one) working day prior to the record date, increase the Buyback price and decrease the number of Equity Shares proposed to be bought back, such that there is no change in the Buyback Size. * Appointed New Berry Capitals Private Limited (CIN: U67190MH2007PTC174445 and SEBI Registration no. INM000012999) as Manager to the Buyback. The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details of the Buyback will be released in due course in accordance with the Buyback Regulations and the letter of offer to be issued and published in accordance with the Buyback Regulations. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 09.08.2024)