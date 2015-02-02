Volant Textile Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.92
0.41
0.63
Depreciation
-1.19
-1.18
-1.19
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
-0.94
Other operating items
Operating
-2.18
-1.71
Capital expenditure
0.16
-0.23
Free cash flow
-2.02
-1.94
Equity raised
-24.35
-25.18
Investing
0
0.05
Financing
33.29
32.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.9
5.67
