Volant Textile Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.49
(-3.92%)
Feb 2, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Volant Textile Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

30.24

21.73

18.65

yoy growth (%)

39.15

16.49

Raw materials

-23.67

-16.62

-13.67

As % of sales

78.26

76.46

73.28

Employee costs

-1.36

-1.31

-1.14

As % of sales

4.52

6.05

6.15

Other costs

-5.11

-1.93

-1.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.9

8.89

10.27

Operating profit

0.09

1.86

1.92

OPM

0.3

8.58

10.29

Depreciation

-1.19

-1.18

-1.19

Interest expense

-0.27

-0.47

-0.18

Other income

0.45

0.2

0.09

Profit before tax

-0.92

0.41

0.63

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.92

0.41

0.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.92

0.41

0.63

yoy growth (%)

-322.8

-34.77

NPM

-3.04

1.89

3.39

QUICKLINKS FOR Volant Textile Mills Ltd

