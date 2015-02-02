Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
30.24
21.73
18.65
yoy growth (%)
39.15
16.49
Raw materials
-23.67
-16.62
-13.67
As % of sales
78.26
76.46
73.28
Employee costs
-1.36
-1.31
-1.14
As % of sales
4.52
6.05
6.15
Other costs
-5.11
-1.93
-1.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.9
8.89
10.27
Operating profit
0.09
1.86
1.92
OPM
0.3
8.58
10.29
Depreciation
-1.19
-1.18
-1.19
Interest expense
-0.27
-0.47
-0.18
Other income
0.45
0.2
0.09
Profit before tax
-0.92
0.41
0.63
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.92
0.41
0.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.92
0.41
0.63
yoy growth (%)
-322.8
-34.77
NPM
-3.04
1.89
3.39
