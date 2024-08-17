iifl-logo-icon 1
Volant Textile Mills Ltd Share Price

0.49
(-3.92%)
Feb 2, 2015

Volant Textile Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.49

Prev. Close

0.51

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.49

Day's Low

0.49

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.93

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Volant Textile Mills Ltd Corporate Action

Volant Textile Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Volant Textile Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.83%

Institutions: 0.83%

Non-Institutions: 30.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Volant Textile Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.1

-12.18

-12.59

-13.23

Net Worth

-5.6

-4.68

-5.09

-5.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

30.24

21.73

18.65

yoy growth (%)

39.15

16.49

Raw materials

-23.67

-16.62

-13.67

As % of sales

78.26

76.46

73.28

Employee costs

-1.36

-1.31

-1.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.92

0.41

0.63

Depreciation

-1.19

-1.18

-1.19

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.06

-0.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.15

16.49

Op profit growth

-95.07

-2.83

EBIT growth

-173.5

8.21

Net profit growth

-322.8

-34.77

Volant Textile Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Volant Textile Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Dhanpal A Tare

Director

Ravindra J Lade

Director

Atul B Raval

Director

Ramdoss Srinivasan

Managing Director

Anantvikram Somani

Chairman

Rajesh Somani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Volant Textile Mills Ltd

Summary

Volant Textile Mills Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing cotton and bleached grey fabrics. The Companys weaving unit comprises of: 36 numbers, six numbers, 10 numbers sulzer machines, wraping machine, twin sow box sizing machine with synchro four system, weave direct humidification plant, inspection, checking, roll and bale packaging equipments and generator plant. The company explored the markets of exports in Australia, Bangladesh, European Economic Community, Hong Kong, Israel, Nigeria, Russia, Taiwan and the United States. The Companys products include duck/half panama, drill 3/1 bull denim, Duck/half panama, Drill 3/1 weave, Plain 1/1 slub weft, Duck/half panama, Twill 2/1 weave, Flannel base fabric and Plain 1/1 weave.Volant Textile Mills Ltd. incorporated in 1994, having its registered office address at Andheri (E),Mumbai 400072, is a 100% Export Oriented Unit manufacturing cotton and bleached grey fabrics. The Company added 6 Sulzer weaving machines with Dobby and 10 Jaquard weaving machines, commercial production of which will start on October 09, 2008. The addition of machines was with reference to proposed Draft Rehabilitation scheme which has been submitted to the Operating Agency for bringing about Viability for the Company.
