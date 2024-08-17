Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹0.49
Prev. Close₹0.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.49
Day's Low₹0.49
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.93
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.1
-12.18
-12.59
-13.23
Net Worth
-5.6
-4.68
-5.09
-5.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
30.24
21.73
18.65
yoy growth (%)
39.15
16.49
Raw materials
-23.67
-16.62
-13.67
As % of sales
78.26
76.46
73.28
Employee costs
-1.36
-1.31
-1.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.92
0.41
0.63
Depreciation
-1.19
-1.18
-1.19
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
-0.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.15
16.49
Op profit growth
-95.07
-2.83
EBIT growth
-173.5
8.21
Net profit growth
-322.8
-34.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Dhanpal A Tare
Director
Ravindra J Lade
Director
Atul B Raval
Director
Ramdoss Srinivasan
Managing Director
Anantvikram Somani
Chairman
Rajesh Somani
Summary
Volant Textile Mills Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing cotton and bleached grey fabrics. The Companys weaving unit comprises of: 36 numbers, six numbers, 10 numbers sulzer machines, wraping machine, twin sow box sizing machine with synchro four system, weave direct humidification plant, inspection, checking, roll and bale packaging equipments and generator plant. The company explored the markets of exports in Australia, Bangladesh, European Economic Community, Hong Kong, Israel, Nigeria, Russia, Taiwan and the United States. The Companys products include duck/half panama, drill 3/1 bull denim, Duck/half panama, Drill 3/1 weave, Plain 1/1 slub weft, Duck/half panama, Twill 2/1 weave, Flannel base fabric and Plain 1/1 weave.Volant Textile Mills Ltd. incorporated in 1994, having its registered office address at Andheri (E),Mumbai 400072, is a 100% Export Oriented Unit manufacturing cotton and bleached grey fabrics. The Company added 6 Sulzer weaving machines with Dobby and 10 Jaquard weaving machines, commercial production of which will start on October 09, 2008. The addition of machines was with reference to proposed Draft Rehabilitation scheme which has been submitted to the Operating Agency for bringing about Viability for the Company.
