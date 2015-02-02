To the Members of Volant Textile Mills Ltd.

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Eighteenth Annual Report for the year ended 31st March, 2013.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. in lacs) Current Year Previous Year Gross profit/ (loss) before Interest depreciation & exceptional/ Extra ordinary items 54.36 193.62 Less: Financial charges (27.06) (33.33) Profit before Depreciation 27.30 160.29 Less: Depreciation (119.32) (118.99) Net Profit/(Loss) (92.02) 41.30

DIVIDEND

In view of accumulated losses, your directors do not recommend any dividend for the year under review.

OPERATIONS

The Company is exploring opportunities for manufacturing niche products. During the year due to volatility of cotton yarn, the companys profitability has been hampered, however this is a temporary phenomenon and growth and profitability of the company should be intact in the coming year.

The total sale during the year was Rs. 3,024.10 lacs (Rs. 2,176.10 lacs). This includes direct export sales of Rs 46.39 lacs (Rs. 219.07) and Rs.NIL lacs (Rs. 12.69 lacs) made through merchant exporters.

Your Company has been certified for ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management Systems by GL Systems Certification. The certification is valid till 23rd February, 2015.

The company has also received Trade Marks registration certificate from 08th July 2013 and this would help the company to create its brand value.

REVIEW AND FUTURE PROSPECTS

The company was declared a sick industrial unit under section 3(1)(O) of SICA, 1985, by BIFR in case no. 322/02 in March, 2006, and Bank of Baroda was appointed the Operating Agency. The Honble BIFR held a hearing on 31st May, 2012 and has asked the Company to submit an updated scheme with the cut-off date as 31st March, 2012. The revised updated scheme of Rehabilitation is submitted to the OA. Creditors meeting was conducted on 17th September, 2012. The revised Draft Rehabilitation Report is submitted to the Honble BIFR. The company has proposed the merger with another unit for manufacturing of technical textile products and the said merger is part of the rehabilitation scheme submitted to the OA & Honble BIFR. The OA is to incorporate the provisional figures of March 2013 and resubmit the scheme to the Honble BIFR. All necessary permission and approval for the same would be taken by the company at the appropriate time.

The merger of the Company would bring about better synergies and value addition of its products. This would enable the company to enhance operations, improve efficiencies, provide economies of scale, open up new and potential markets and thus unlock synergies to derive maximum valuation for all stakeholders. Imposition of added tax burdens through LBT, Service Tax etc. may hamper growth. Under the circumstances, the company remains continuously optimistic of future business prospects.

Unprecedented fluctuation in cotton and cotton yarn prices affected the working of the Company.

OUTLOOK

Assuming the inflation is brought under control and input prices revert to a more moderate level, the domestic market is expected to continue to deliver a healthy growth. The raw material prices are expected to stabilize due to good cotton production. The demand growth is likely to push up due to overall economic recovery. The directors are very optimistic of the textile trade and feel that with the pro-active government policies, the Indian textile industry can have a dominant share in the world trade after China. We are taking a long term view of the industry and hope to increase turnover and margins from the current position. Simultaneously the company is exploring opportunities to venture into manufacturing of niche products, strengthen the quality of its products and reduce the conversion cost. These initiatives are expected to positively influence the working of the company. However rising energy prices and increase in labour costs due to hike in minimum wages will lead to increase in manufacturing costs. The depreciation of Rupee will make India more competitive in the export market, and has an opportunity to be the textile suppliers to the world.

DIRECTORS

At the ensuing Annual General Meeting, Mr. D. A. Tare and Mr. Atul B. Raval Directors of the Company, retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. Mr. D. A. Tare and Mr. Atul B. Raval are Directors of the Company having vast experience in industry and administration in their respective field.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 with respect to the Directors Responsibilities Statement, it is hereby confirmed:

That in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed.

That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year on 31st March 2013 and of the profit/loss of the Company for that period;

That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and

That the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis as the Company has started generating profits.

AUDITORS

M/s Shah, Patani & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, have requested not to be reappointed for the F.Y. 2013-14, hence M/s P.C. Ghadiali & Co. are been appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company. Accordingly, a resolution proposing their appointment is being submitted in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The members are requested to consider their appointment for the current financial year 2013-14.

AUDITORS REPORT

The Notes on accounts, referred to in the Auditors Report are self explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further comments under Section 217(3) of the Companies Act, 1956.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO

As required under Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with rule 2 of the Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, information relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo is annexed as Annexure "A" to Directors Report.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning of Section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Rules made thereunder.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A separate section on Corporate Governance and a certificate from the Auditor of the Company regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges, form part of the Annual Report.

LISTING

The Company had applied to get the shares delisted from Ahmedabad and Jaipur Stock Exchanges in the year 1999 in view of the nil trading there, but the delisting procedure has not been completed. The Company hopes to get their shares delisted from Ahmedabad and Jaipur Stock Exchanges as per the provisions of SEBI (Delisting of Securities Guidelines), 2003, the Listing Agreement for which a Special Resolution was passed at the 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The company hopes that the Ahmedabad and Jaipur stock exchange would assist the company in delisting its shares from their respective stock exchanges.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Todays business environment, remains challenging for the Corporate World and risk management retains its high position on every organizations agenda. The Company has several risk factors which could potentially impact its business objectives, if not perceived and mitigated in a timely manner. The senior management team sets the overall tone and risk culture of the orgnisation through defined and communicated corporate values, clearly assigned risk responsibilities, appropriately delegated authority, and a set of process and guidelines. The Company has laid down procedures to inform the Board members about the risk assessment and risk minimization procedures. As an organization, it promotes strong ethical values and high levels of integrity in all its activities, which in itself is a significant risk mitigator.

With the growth strategy in place, risk management holds a key to the success of its journey of continued competitive sustainability in attaining its desired business objectives.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

There are no employees covered under the provisions of Section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with the Companies (particulars of the Employees) Rules, 1975 as amended.

INVESTOR SERVICES

In its endeavor to improve investor services, your Company has created an investor section on the website www.volant-textile.com and has provided a dedicated email id for the members to lodge their complaints or suggestions.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors are pleased to place on record their sincere gratitude to financial institutions and business constituents for their continued valuable co-operation and support to the Company during the year.

Your Directors thank the Shareholders, Banks, Customers, Vendors and other business associates for their confidence in the Company and its management and look forward to their continued support.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for the dedication with which the employees at all levels performed their duties and for their cooperation and support in stabilizing the production and quality.

On behalf of the Board of Directors Place: Mumbai, Rajesh Somani Date: 14th August, 2013 (Chairman)

ANNEXURE "A" TO DIRECTORS REPORT

Information as per Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules 1988 and forming part of the Directors Report for the year ended 31st March 2013.

I. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

1) The company has made efforts to incorporate energy conservation measures in the installation stage itself.

2) Current Year Previous Year Power & Fuel Consumption Electricity: Purchased Units (KWH) 12,35,750 13,97,195 Total amount (Rs. In lacs) 60.14 53.55 Rate/Unit (Rs.) 4.87 3.83 Generated Power: Diesel Consumption (Ltrs) NIL NIL Total amount (Rs. In lacs) NIL NIL Total Units Generated NIL NIL Cost per unit (Rs.) NIL NIL

3) Continuously prefer for Improvement in power factor.

4) The Company has been using low wattage tubes and electronic ballast in its shed resulting in energy savings.

II. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

Research and Development (R&D)

1) Specific areas in which R&D carried out by the Company

• Process parameter control through Quality Assurance by various testing methods to improve productivity and fabric quality.

• Strict quality control in grey fabric inspection area.

• Process optimization/ recipe modification/ introduction of new chemicals for cost economy .

• Process standardization for consistent quality and meeting customer requirements.

• New process development to overcome working problems in production department and meeting marketing needs.

• New product development for improved marketability of products.

• New design development of creating facilities for providing world class designs of products for the matress ticking sector.

2) Benefits derived as a result of above R&D

• Improvement in product marketability and business viability through consistent quality, lower cost and newer products.

• Meeting customer needs and in turn customer satisfaction.

• Introduction of new design development providing a larger product range, targeting different market segments, better marketability and sale ability.

3) Future plan of action

• New product development in Industrial market segment.

• New marketing initiatives in technical textiles.

• Exploring possibilities for getting its fabric processed outside and to develop marketing in processed fabric which would lead to higher margins.

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ADAPTATION AND INNOVATION

1) Efforts in brief, made towards technology absorption, adaptation and innovation:

• Obtained ISO 9001:2008 certifications from GL Systems Certification.

• Development of designs and creating of sample bank for its jacquard looms.

2) Benefits to be derived as a result of the above efforts:

• Quality consistency due to process standardization/ optimization.

• Cost reduction arising from process/ recipe modification in various operations.

• Newer products and product range.

• Product improvement.

• Improved customer care and satisfaction.

III. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Direct Foreign exchange earnings is Rs. 46.39 Lacs (219.07) and Third Party Exports is of the value of Rs. NIL Lacs (12.69 Lacs). Outgo in current year is Nil (Nil).