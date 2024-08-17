iifl-logo-icon 1
Volant Textile Mills Ltd Company Summary

0.49
(-3.92%)
Feb 2, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Volant Textile Mills Ltd Summary

Volant Textile Mills Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing cotton and bleached grey fabrics. The Companys weaving unit comprises of: 36 numbers, six numbers, 10 numbers sulzer machines, wraping machine, twin sow box sizing machine with synchro four system, weave direct humidification plant, inspection, checking, roll and bale packaging equipments and generator plant. The company explored the markets of exports in Australia, Bangladesh, European Economic Community, Hong Kong, Israel, Nigeria, Russia, Taiwan and the United States. The Companys products include duck/half panama, drill 3/1 bull denim, Duck/half panama, Drill 3/1 weave, Plain 1/1 slub weft, Duck/half panama, Twill 2/1 weave, Flannel base fabric and Plain 1/1 weave.Volant Textile Mills Ltd. incorporated in 1994, having its registered office address at Andheri (E),Mumbai 400072, is a 100% Export Oriented Unit manufacturing cotton and bleached grey fabrics. The Company added 6 Sulzer weaving machines with Dobby and 10 Jaquard weaving machines, commercial production of which will start on October 09, 2008. The addition of machines was with reference to proposed Draft Rehabilitation scheme which has been submitted to the Operating Agency for bringing about Viability for the Company.

