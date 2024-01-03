Voler Car Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.15
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
2.92
-1.24
Net Worth
3.07
-1.09
Minority Interest
Debt
1.19
3.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.17
0.48
Total Liabilities
4.43
3.19
Fixed Assets
0.31
0.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.43
3.1
Networking Capital
1.69
-0.5
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.69
2.38
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.2
5.56
Sundry Creditors
-4.82
-5.92
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.38
-2.53
Cash
1
0.12
Total Assets
4.43
3.18
