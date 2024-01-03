iifl-logo-icon 1
Voler Car Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

0.15

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

2.92

-1.24

Net Worth

3.07

-1.09

Minority Interest

Debt

1.19

3.8

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.17

0.48

Total Liabilities

4.43

3.19

Fixed Assets

0.31

0.47

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.43

3.1

Networking Capital

1.69

-0.5

Inventories

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.69

2.38

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.2

5.56

Sundry Creditors

-4.82

-5.92

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.38

-2.53

Cash

1

0.12

Total Assets

4.43

3.18

