Voler Car Ltd Peer Comparison

VOLER CAR LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

71.88

077,735.18-49.430270.9245.21

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

48.92

113.9523,472.18110.110453.721.3

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd

ONESOURCE

1,510.6

017,666.06-73.020336.7536.2

Rites Ltd

RITES

220

29.6510,945.7594.993.95544.5351.59

Equinox India Developments Ltd

EMBDL

135.7

09,177.91-15.2604.8379.21

