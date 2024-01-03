Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
71.88
|0
|77,735.18
|-49.43
|0
|270.92
|45.21
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
48.92
|113.95
|23,472.18
|110.11
|0
|453.7
|21.3
OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd
ONESOURCE
1,510.6
|0
|17,666.06
|-73.02
|0
|336.75
|36.2
Rites Ltd
RITES
220
|29.65
|10,945.75
|94.99
|3.95
|544.53
|51.59
Equinox India Developments Ltd
EMBDL
135.7
|0
|9,177.91
|-15.26
|0
|4.83
|79.21
