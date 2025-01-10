Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.84
0.93
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.85
1.19
0.09
-0.01
Net Worth
2.69
2.12
0.1
0
Minority Interest
Debt
2.9
3.24
0.48
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.62
5.38
0.58
0.02
Fixed Assets
1.94
1.37
0.31
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.5
3.6
0.17
0.02
Inventories
0.73
0.43
0.04
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.99
5.28
0.49
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.65
0.34
0.06
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-2.94
-1.92
-0.15
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.93
-0.53
-0.27
0
Cash
0.17
0.38
0.1
0.01
Total Assets
5.62
5.36
0.58
0.03
