Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd Balance Sheet

208.9
(-1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.84

0.93

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.85

1.19

0.09

-0.01

Net Worth

2.69

2.12

0.1

0

Minority Interest

Debt

2.9

3.24

0.48

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0.02

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.62

5.38

0.58

0.02

Fixed Assets

1.94

1.37

0.31

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.5

3.6

0.17

0.02

Inventories

0.73

0.43

0.04

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.99

5.28

0.49

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.65

0.34

0.06

0.02

Sundry Creditors

-2.94

-1.92

-0.15

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.93

-0.53

-0.27

0

Cash

0.17

0.38

0.1

0.01

Total Assets

5.62

5.36

0.58

0.03

