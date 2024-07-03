Summary

Vruddhi Engineering Works Limited was incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra as Vruddhi Steel Private Limited, a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 27, 2020 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Vruddhi Steel Limited, on January 05, 2023, issued by the RoC. Further, the name of Company was changed to Vruddhi Engineering Works Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 20, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company provide mechanical splicing solutions to real estate developers, construction contractors and infrastructure companies in designing, engineering and supplying of rebar couplers. The Companys offering under this vertical includes (a) supply of rebar couplers; (b) onsite threading services of the couplers; and (c) trading in threading machines and spares. The products supplied by Company i.e. rebar couplers and Steel Products finds its application with construction contractors, real estate developers and infrastructure companies and are used in the construction of residential and commercial buildings, steel structures, roads, etc.As the Company primarily caters to construction industry, it acquired the running business of the proprietorship concern of the Promoter, M/s. Kosmo Ventures, along with the assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern as going concern effec

