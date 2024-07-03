iifl-logo-icon 1
Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd Share Price

217.5
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:36:00 PM

  • Open217.5
  • Day's High217.5
  • 52 Wk High388.5
  • Prev. Close221.9
  • Day's Low217.5
  • 52 Wk Low 71
  • Turnover (lac)1.08
  • P/E97.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.52
  • EPS2.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.89
  • Div. Yield0
Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

217.5

Prev. Close

221.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.08

Day's High

217.5

Day's Low

217.5

52 Week's High

388.5

52 Week's Low

71

Book Value

29.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.89

P/E

97.75

EPS

2.27

Divi. Yield

0

Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:36 PM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.05%

Non-Promoter- 27.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.84

0.93

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.85

1.19

0.09

-0.01

Net Worth

2.69

2.12

0.1

0

Minority Interest

Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bindi Kunal Mehta

Whole Time Director

Vedant Mukesh Mehta

Whole Time Director

Varsha Mukesh Mehta

Independent Director

Ankita Rohan Kothari

Independent Director

Karan Manoj Doshi

Independent Director

Shivani Kumari Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kishori Jaysingh Sodha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd

Summary

Vruddhi Engineering Works Limited was incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra as Vruddhi Steel Private Limited, a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 27, 2020 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Vruddhi Steel Limited, on January 05, 2023, issued by the RoC. Further, the name of Company was changed to Vruddhi Engineering Works Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 20, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company provide mechanical splicing solutions to real estate developers, construction contractors and infrastructure companies in designing, engineering and supplying of rebar couplers. The Companys offering under this vertical includes (a) supply of rebar couplers; (b) onsite threading services of the couplers; and (c) trading in threading machines and spares. The products supplied by Company i.e. rebar couplers and Steel Products finds its application with construction contractors, real estate developers and infrastructure companies and are used in the construction of residential and commercial buildings, steel structures, roads, etc.As the Company primarily caters to construction industry, it acquired the running business of the proprietorship concern of the Promoter, M/s. Kosmo Ventures, along with the assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern as going concern effec
Company FAQs

What is the Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd share price today?

The Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹217.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd is ₹54.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd is 97.75 and 7.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd is ₹71 and ₹388.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd?

Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 197.65%, 6 Month at -32.02%, 3 Month at 5.67% and 1 Month at 21.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.05 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.95 %

