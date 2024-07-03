Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹217.5
Prev. Close₹221.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.08
Day's High₹217.5
Day's Low₹217.5
52 Week's High₹388.5
52 Week's Low₹71
Book Value₹29.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.89
P/E97.75
EPS2.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.84
0.93
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.85
1.19
0.09
-0.01
Net Worth
2.69
2.12
0.1
0
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bindi Kunal Mehta
Whole Time Director
Vedant Mukesh Mehta
Whole Time Director
Varsha Mukesh Mehta
Independent Director
Ankita Rohan Kothari
Independent Director
Karan Manoj Doshi
Independent Director
Shivani Kumari Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kishori Jaysingh Sodha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Vruddhi Engineering Works Limited was incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra as Vruddhi Steel Private Limited, a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 27, 2020 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Vruddhi Steel Limited, on January 05, 2023, issued by the RoC. Further, the name of Company was changed to Vruddhi Engineering Works Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 20, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company provide mechanical splicing solutions to real estate developers, construction contractors and infrastructure companies in designing, engineering and supplying of rebar couplers. The Companys offering under this vertical includes (a) supply of rebar couplers; (b) onsite threading services of the couplers; and (c) trading in threading machines and spares. The products supplied by Company i.e. rebar couplers and Steel Products finds its application with construction contractors, real estate developers and infrastructure companies and are used in the construction of residential and commercial buildings, steel structures, roads, etc.As the Company primarily caters to construction industry, it acquired the running business of the proprietorship concern of the Promoter, M/s. Kosmo Ventures, along with the assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern as going concern effec
The Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹217.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd is ₹54.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd is 97.75 and 7.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd is ₹71 and ₹388.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 197.65%, 6 Month at -32.02%, 3 Month at 5.67% and 1 Month at 21.49%.
