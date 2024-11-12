iifl-logo-icon 1
Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Attached
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Audited Results Results Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting19 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
Shifting of Registered Office Intimation Under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Change in Registered Office

