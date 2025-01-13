Vrundavan Plantation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|May-2023
Equity Capital
5.33
3.92
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
15.62
0.22
Net Worth
20.95
4.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
20.95
6.1
Fixed Assets
6.25
0.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
13.93
5.51
Inventories
7.71
10
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.57
11.94
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.48
0.68
Sundry Creditors
-4.26
-15.85
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.57
-1.26
Cash
0.76
0.41
Total Assets
20.94
6.11

