Vrundavan Plantation Ltd Balance Sheet

61.42
(1.77%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024May-2023

Equity Capital

5.33

3.92

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

15.62

0.22

Net Worth

20.95

4.14

Minority Interest

Debt

0

1.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

20.95

6.1

Fixed Assets

6.25

0.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

13.93

5.51

Inventories

7.71

10

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.57

11.94

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.48

0.68

Sundry Creditors

-4.26

-15.85

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.57

-1.26

Cash

0.76

0.41

Total Assets

20.94

6.11

