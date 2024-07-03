Summary

Vrundavan Plantation Ltd was originally incorporated as Vrundavan Plantation Private Limited dated December 26, 2022 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Jurisdictional Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted into a public limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Vrundavan Plantation Limited through a fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated June 5, 2023.The Company Promoter and Managing Director, Mr. Upendra Tiwari in the year 1997 has incorporated proprietorship namely M/s. Vrundavan Nursery & Plantation for sale of plants (like nursery) to preserve and protect the environment in this deforestation and shrinking green spaces era. The Promoter identified future requirement for the landscaping and gardening. Hence, he started recruiting manpowers to provide garden, landscaping and roof top garden services etc. Landscape, roof-top gardening and avenue plantations including online purchase of plants are concepts that have today acquired decent business size. After running of two years as a nursery business, the Promoter, Mr. Upendra Tiwari has started taking contracts for annual maintenance services from the different organisations. In initial years it was surrounded services upto the local territory of Ahmedabad only. After completing the two successful years in maintenance services within the Ahmedabad, the proprietor started taking contracts for developme

Read More