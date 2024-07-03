iifl-logo-icon 1
Vrundavan Plantation Ltd Share Price

49.12
(-3.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:55:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49.1
  • Day's High51
  • 52 Wk High59
  • Prev. Close51
  • Day's Low48.92
  • 52 Wk Low 32
  • Turnover (lac)5.89
  • P/E16.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.28
  • EPS3.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vrundavan Plantation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Vrundavan Plantation Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Vrundavan Plantation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vrundavan Plantation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:06 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.64%

Non-Promoter- 37.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vrundavan Plantation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024May-2023

Equity Capital

5.33

3.92

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

15.62

0.22

Net Worth

20.95

4.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vrundavan Plantation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vrundavan Plantation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Upendra Tiwari

Executive Director

Dineshkumar Dubey

Non Executive Director

Vishal Tiwari

Independent Director

Khyati B. Shah

Independent Director

Amita Chhaganbhai Pragada

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kajal Kalwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vrundavan Plantation Ltd

Summary

Vrundavan Plantation Ltd was originally incorporated as Vrundavan Plantation Private Limited dated December 26, 2022 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Jurisdictional Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted into a public limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Vrundavan Plantation Limited through a fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated June 5, 2023.The Company Promoter and Managing Director, Mr. Upendra Tiwari in the year 1997 has incorporated proprietorship namely M/s. Vrundavan Nursery & Plantation for sale of plants (like nursery) to preserve and protect the environment in this deforestation and shrinking green spaces era. The Promoter identified future requirement for the landscaping and gardening. Hence, he started recruiting manpowers to provide garden, landscaping and roof top garden services etc. Landscape, roof-top gardening and avenue plantations including online purchase of plants are concepts that have today acquired decent business size. After running of two years as a nursery business, the Promoter, Mr. Upendra Tiwari has started taking contracts for annual maintenance services from the different organisations. In initial years it was surrounded services upto the local territory of Ahmedabad only. After completing the two successful years in maintenance services within the Ahmedabad, the proprietor started taking contracts for developme
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vrundavan Plantation Ltd share price today?

The Vrundavan Plantation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vrundavan Plantation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vrundavan Plantation Ltd is ₹26.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vrundavan Plantation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vrundavan Plantation Ltd is 16.04 and 1.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vrundavan Plantation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vrundavan Plantation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vrundavan Plantation Ltd is ₹32 and ₹59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vrundavan Plantation Ltd?

Vrundavan Plantation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -8.93%, 6 Month at 18.88%, 3 Month at 8.03% and 1 Month at 0.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vrundavan Plantation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vrundavan Plantation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.35 %

