Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹49.1
Prev. Close₹51
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.89
Day's High₹51
Day's Low₹48.92
52 Week's High₹59
52 Week's Low₹32
Book Value₹39.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.19
P/E16.04
EPS3.18
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|May-2023
Equity Capital
5.33
3.92
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
15.62
0.22
Net Worth
20.95
4.14
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Upendra Tiwari
Executive Director
Dineshkumar Dubey
Non Executive Director
Vishal Tiwari
Independent Director
Khyati B. Shah
Independent Director
Amita Chhaganbhai Pragada
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kajal Kalwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vrundavan Plantation Ltd
Summary
Vrundavan Plantation Ltd was originally incorporated as Vrundavan Plantation Private Limited dated December 26, 2022 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Jurisdictional Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted into a public limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Vrundavan Plantation Limited through a fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated June 5, 2023.The Company Promoter and Managing Director, Mr. Upendra Tiwari in the year 1997 has incorporated proprietorship namely M/s. Vrundavan Nursery & Plantation for sale of plants (like nursery) to preserve and protect the environment in this deforestation and shrinking green spaces era. The Promoter identified future requirement for the landscaping and gardening. Hence, he started recruiting manpowers to provide garden, landscaping and roof top garden services etc. Landscape, roof-top gardening and avenue plantations including online purchase of plants are concepts that have today acquired decent business size. After running of two years as a nursery business, the Promoter, Mr. Upendra Tiwari has started taking contracts for annual maintenance services from the different organisations. In initial years it was surrounded services upto the local territory of Ahmedabad only. After completing the two successful years in maintenance services within the Ahmedabad, the proprietor started taking contracts for developme
Read More
The Vrundavan Plantation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vrundavan Plantation Ltd is ₹26.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vrundavan Plantation Ltd is 16.04 and 1.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vrundavan Plantation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vrundavan Plantation Ltd is ₹32 and ₹59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vrundavan Plantation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -8.93%, 6 Month at 18.88%, 3 Month at 8.03% and 1 Month at 0.20%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.