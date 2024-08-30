Vrundavan Plantation Ltd Management Discussions

The following discussion is intended to convey managements perspective on our financial condition and results of operations for the period ended on March 31, 2024.

The following discussion relates to our Company and, is based on our restated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP, the Companies Act and the SEBI Regulations. Portions of the following discussion are also based on internally prepared statistical information and on other sources. Our fiscal year ends on

March 31 of each year, so all references to a particular fiscal year ("Fiscal Year") are to the twelve-month period ended March 31 of that year.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

In our nursery business segment, our product in plantation includes Big Trees, Shrubs, Ground Covers, Climber, Indoor Plants, etc. We also trade in Pots which includes plastic pots, terracotta pots, self-watering pots, hanging pots, vertical gardens including pots of different materials like brass and ceramic, etc. We also trade gardening tools along with the all neccesary accessories for the gardening. We do trade of garden inputs as well, which includes plant foods, organic pesticides, potting mixes, nutrients, etc.

In our service business segment, we do lawn mowing services, brush and jungle cleaning activities, hedge trimming activity, watering on road side plants. We also take maintenance contracts for the different organisations which also includes the government departments.

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE LAST FINANCIAL YEAR:

* The Company got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange w.e.f 06.11.2023.

* The Company has come up with SME IPO and allotted 1416000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each for cash at a price of Rs. 108/- per equity share including share premium of Rs. 98/- per equity share aggregating to Rs. 1529.28 Lacs on October 23, 2023.

KEY FACTORS AFFECTING THE RESULTS OF OPERATION:

Our Companys future results of operations could be affected potentially by the following factors:

1. Changes in Laws and Regulations that apply to our Industry.

2. Changes in Fiscal, Economic or Political conditions in India

3. Companys inability to retain the experienced staff

4. Failure to adapt the changing technology in our industry of operation may adversely affect our business

5. Failure to comply with regulations prescribed by authorities of the jurisdiction in which we operate

6. Competition with existing and new entrants

TOTAL INCOME:

The Company has been incorporated in December 26, 2022. However, the Company had taken over the proprietary running business of promoter viz. Vrundavan Plantation and Nursery. The proprietary business was in the filed since 1997. The total Income of the Company for the period ended on March 31, 2024 was 1952.96 lacs.

TOTAL EXPENDITURE:

The Total Expenditure for the Period ended on March 31, 2024 was 1726.51 lacs which included material cost of 1,692.73 lacs (86.67% of total revenue), Other Expenses of 738.35 lacs (37.80% of total revenue).

EBDITA

The EBDITA was 231.18 lacs which is 11.83 % of the total revenue.

PAT

Profit after tax was 169.46 lacs which is 8.67% of the total revenue.

Information required as per Item 11 (II) (C) (iv) of Part A of Schedule VI to the SEBI

REGULATIONS:

1. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

To our knowledge there have been no unusual or infrequent events or transactions that have taken place during the last three years other than shut down of business due to COVID-19.

3. Income and Sales on account of major product/main activities

Income and sales of our Company on account of major activities derives from sale of plantation and sale of services.

4. Whether the company has followed any unorthodox procedure for recording sales and revenues

Our Company has not followed any unorthodox procedure for recording sales and revenues.

5. Extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increased sales volume, introduction of new products or services or increased sales prices.

Increases in revenues are by and large linked to increases in volume of business.

6. Status of any publicly announced new products or business segment.

Our Company has not announced any new services or business segment.

7. The extent to which business is seasonal.

Our Companys business is not seasonal.

8. Any significant dependence on a single or few suppliers or customers.

Our Company is not dependent on any single or few suppliers of customers.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Sr No Particulars of Ratio 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 1 Current Ratio 3.93 - 2 Return on Equity Ratio 16.17% - 3 Inventory Turnover Ratio 2.39 - 4 Trade Recievable Turnover Ratio 4.40 - 5 Trade Payable Turnover Ratio 7.95 - 6 Net Capital Turnover Ratio 1.33 - 7 Net Profit Ratio 9% - 8 Return on Capital Employed 12.03% -

DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT:

The Company has followed the same Accounting Standard as prescribed in preparation of Financial Statements.