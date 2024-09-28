iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vrundavan Plantation Ltd AGM

60.01
(0.02%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Vrundavan Planta CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
With reference to the cited subject we hereby submit the following outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, August 30, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company and concluded at 01:30 PM: 1. Considered and approved the draft of Directors Report along with the annexures for the year ending 31st March, 2024. 2. Considered and approved the draft of Notice of 02nd Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31st March, 2024. 3. Appointment of M/s. Sonu Jain & Co., Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer of the Company for the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4. Recommended appointment of M/s. Doshi Doshi & Co, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad as statutory auditors of the company, pursuant to expiry of the term of existing statutory auditor to the shareholders of the Company in the 02nd Annual General Meeting. 5. Appointment of M/s P H P & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the company for the FY 2024-25 Scrutinizer Report along with voting results for 02nd Annual General Meeting. Outcome of 02nd Annual general Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)

Vrundavan Planta: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vrundavan Plantation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.