With reference to the cited subject we hereby submit the following outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, August 30, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company and concluded at 01:30 PM: 1. Considered and approved the draft of Directors Report along with the annexures for the year ending 31st March, 2024. 2. Considered and approved the draft of Notice of 02nd Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31st March, 2024. 3. Appointment of M/s. Sonu Jain & Co., Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer of the Company for the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4. Recommended appointment of M/s. Doshi Doshi & Co, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad as statutory auditors of the company, pursuant to expiry of the term of existing statutory auditor to the shareholders of the Company in the 02nd Annual General Meeting. 5. Appointment of M/s P H P & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the company for the FY 2024-25 Scrutinizer Report along with voting results for 02nd Annual General Meeting. Outcome of 02nd Annual general Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)