|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2025
|8 Jan 2025
|Vrundavan Plantation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for Issuance of Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants) each carrying a right exercisable by the Warrant holder to convert one Warrant into one Equity Share As per the attached outcome of board meeting. As per the attachment. As per the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Vrundavan Plantation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve publication of unaudited financial results for half year ended September 30 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|Vrundavan Plantation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Directors Report along with the annexures for the year ending 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Notice of 02nd Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31st March 2024. 3. To consider appointment of M/s. Sonu Jain & Co. Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizer of the Company for the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4. To consider appointment of M/s. Doshi Doshi & Co Chartered Accountants Ahmedabad as statutory auditors of the company pursuant to expiry of the term of existing statutory auditor. 5. To consider the appointment of M/s P H P & Associates Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the company for the FY 2024-25 6. Any other business with the permission of the chair and the majority of the directors presen at the meeting. With reference to the cited subject we hereby submit the following outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, August 30, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company and concluded at 01:30 PM: 1. Considered and approved the draft of Directors Report along with the annexures for the year ending 31st March, 2024. 2. Considered and approved the draft of Notice of 02nd Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31st March, 2024. 3. Appointment of M/s. Sonu Jain & Co., Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer of the Company for the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4. Recommended appointment of M/s. Doshi Doshi & Co, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad as statutory auditors of the company, pursuant to expiry of the term of existing statutory auditor to the shareholders of the Company in the 02nd Annual General Meeting. 5. Appointment of M/s P H P & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the company for the FY 2024-25 Read less.. Outcome of Board meeting held on Friday, August 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Vrundavan Plantation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve audited Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Report Statement of Assets & Liabilities Cash Flow Statement & Audit Report for the six months & Year ended 31 March 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Statement of Related Party Transactions pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 23(9) of SEBI Listing Regulations. 3. Appointment of M/s. Sonu Jain & Co. Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 4. Any other business with the permission of the chair and the majority of the directors present at the meeting. 1. Approved the audited Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Report, Statement of Assets & Liabilities, and Cash Flow Statement & Audit Report for the six months & Year ended 31 March, 2024. 2. Appointment of M/s. Sonu Jain & Co., Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. Read less.. Financial results for six months and year ended March 31, 2024 Appointment of M/s Sonu Jain & Co. as Secretarial Auditor of the company for FY 2024-25 Appointment of M/s Sonu Jain & Co. as Secretarial Auditor of the company for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
