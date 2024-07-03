Vrundavan Plantation Ltd Summary

Vrundavan Plantation Ltd was originally incorporated as Vrundavan Plantation Private Limited dated December 26, 2022 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Jurisdictional Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted into a public limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Vrundavan Plantation Limited through a fresh certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated June 5, 2023.The Company Promoter and Managing Director, Mr. Upendra Tiwari in the year 1997 has incorporated proprietorship namely M/s. Vrundavan Nursery & Plantation for sale of plants (like nursery) to preserve and protect the environment in this deforestation and shrinking green spaces era. The Promoter identified future requirement for the landscaping and gardening. Hence, he started recruiting manpowers to provide garden, landscaping and roof top garden services etc. Landscape, roof-top gardening and avenue plantations including online purchase of plants are concepts that have today acquired decent business size. After running of two years as a nursery business, the Promoter, Mr. Upendra Tiwari has started taking contracts for annual maintenance services from the different organisations. In initial years it was surrounded services upto the local territory of Ahmedabad only. After completing the two successful years in maintenance services within the Ahmedabad, the proprietor started taking contracts for development of garden areas. From F.Y. 2001, Promoter has catered many good contracts from renowned infrastructure companies for developing and maintaining their projects and sites based in Ahmedabad. In F.Y. 2004-05, the Promoter through its proprietorship M/s. Vrundavan Nursery & Plantation got his milestone achievement contract from the Reliance Engineering Associates Private Limited for development for which drawings and designs were prepared by the owners. Since, F.Y. 2004-05, Company has done almost many contracts with the many renowned organisations of India, which has led to business in a different category other than the routine business of nursery. In F.Y. 2009-10, the Promoter started bidding for the tenders open by the Government through its proprietorship M/s. Vrundavan Nursery & Plantation. Because of his more than decade of experience in the gardening and landscaping industry, they got the tender to develop some government projects as well, which works as a turning point of business expansion. They also got the chances to serve some of giant organisation in the different field.In nursery business segment, their product in plantation includes Big Trees, Shrubs, Ground Covers, Climber, Indoor Plants, etc. They trade in Pots which includes plastic pots, terracotta pots, self-watering pots, hanging pots, vertical gardens including pots of different materials like brass and ceramic, etc. They also trade gardening tools along with the all neccesary accessories for the gardening. They do trade of garden inputs as well, which includes plant foods, organic pesticides, potting mixes, nutrients, etc. In the service business segment, they do lawn mowing services, brush and jungle cleaning activities, hedge trimming activity, watering on road side plants. They take maintenance contracts for the different organisations which also includes the government departments. From 2019 to 2021, the Promoter through incorporation of his proprietorship named M/s. Vrundavan Nursery & Plantation (former) had developed the forestation with Miyawaki Tree Plantation method on the bank of river Sabarmati.