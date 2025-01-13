Vuenow Infratech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.77
17.37
17.37
17.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.37
-18.49
-17.93
-17.91
Net Worth
9.4
-1.12
-0.55
-0.53
Minority Interest
Debt
5.1
1.2
0.74
0.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.5
0.08
0.18
0.02
Fixed Assets
4.14
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.52
0.07
0.05
0.02
Inventories
4.83
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
37.92
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.56
0.08
0.08
0.08
Sundry Creditors
-38.18
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.61
-0.01
-0.03
-0.06
Cash
5.79
0.01
0.12
0
Total Assets
14.49
0.08
0.17
0.02
