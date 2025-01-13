iifl-logo-icon 1
Vuenow Infratech Ltd Balance Sheet

73.24
(-1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:39:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.77

17.37

17.37

17.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.37

-18.49

-17.93

-17.91

Net Worth

9.4

-1.12

-0.55

-0.53

Minority Interest

Debt

5.1

1.2

0.74

0.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.5

0.08

0.18

0.02

Fixed Assets

4.14

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.52

0.07

0.05

0.02

Inventories

4.83

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

37.92

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.56

0.08

0.08

0.08

Sundry Creditors

-38.18

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.61

-0.01

-0.03

-0.06

Cash

5.79

0.01

0.12

0

Total Assets

14.49

0.08

0.17

0.02

