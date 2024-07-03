iifl-logo-icon 1
Vuenow Infratech Ltd Share Price

80.99
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:34:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open80.99
  • Day's High80.99
  • 52 Wk High196.95
  • Prev. Close82.64
  • Day's Low80.99
  • 52 Wk Low 5.76
  • Turnover (lac)30.83
  • P/E23.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.92
  • EPS3.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)187.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vuenow Infratech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

80.99

Prev. Close

82.64

Turnover(Lac.)

30.83

Day's High

80.99

Day's Low

80.99

52 Week's High

196.95

52 Week's Low

5.76

Book Value

4.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

187.91

P/E

23.48

EPS

3.52

Divi. Yield

0

Vuenow Infratech Ltd Corporate Action

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 06 Jun, 2024

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Vuenow Infratech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vuenow Infratech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 63.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vuenow Infratech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.77

17.37

17.37

17.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.37

-18.49

-17.93

-17.91

Net Worth

9.4

-1.12

-0.55

-0.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-47.18

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

34.69

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.06

-0.13

-0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0

0.07

-0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-47.18

Op profit growth

-1.92

-53.12

261.36

78.38

EBIT growth

-1.83

-52.78

257.19

78.38

Net profit growth

-1.83

-52.78

257.19

78.38

No Record Found

Vuenow Infratech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vuenow Infratech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Dilip S Dahanukar

Executive Director

Sandip Keshav Pawar

Independent Director

Uday Sawant

Director

SANDEEP KUMAR

Additional Director

Manjusha Rahul Bhargav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vuenow Infratech Ltd

Summary

Good Value Irrigation Limited was registered on December 01st, 1998. The Company was started in collaboration with Ashlad Ltd. for manufacturing Green Houses for Agricultural Business.
Company FAQs

What is the Vuenow Infratech Ltd share price today?

The Vuenow Infratech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹80.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vuenow Infratech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vuenow Infratech Ltd is ₹187.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vuenow Infratech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vuenow Infratech Ltd is 23.48 and 16.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vuenow Infratech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vuenow Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vuenow Infratech Ltd is ₹5.76 and ₹196.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vuenow Infratech Ltd?

Vuenow Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1334.72%, 6 Month at 101.61%, 3 Month at -41.80% and 1 Month at -26.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vuenow Infratech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vuenow Infratech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.70 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 63.29 %

