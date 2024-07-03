SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹80.99
Prev. Close₹82.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.83
Day's High₹80.99
Day's Low₹80.99
52 Week's High₹196.95
52 Week's Low₹5.76
Book Value₹4.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)187.91
P/E23.48
EPS3.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.77
17.37
17.37
17.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.37
-18.49
-17.93
-17.91
Net Worth
9.4
-1.12
-0.55
-0.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-47.18
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
34.69
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.06
-0.13
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0
0.07
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-47.18
Op profit growth
-1.92
-53.12
261.36
78.38
EBIT growth
-1.83
-52.78
257.19
78.38
Net profit growth
-1.83
-52.78
257.19
78.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Dilip S Dahanukar
Executive Director
Sandip Keshav Pawar
Independent Director
Uday Sawant
Director
SANDEEP KUMAR
Additional Director
Manjusha Rahul Bhargav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vuenow Infratech Ltd
Summary
Good Value Irrigation Limited was registered on December 01st, 1998. The Company was started in collaboration with Ashlad Ltd. for manufacturing Green Houses for Agricultural Business.
Read More
The Vuenow Infratech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹80.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vuenow Infratech Ltd is ₹187.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vuenow Infratech Ltd is 23.48 and 16.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vuenow Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vuenow Infratech Ltd is ₹5.76 and ₹196.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vuenow Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1334.72%, 6 Month at 101.61%, 3 Month at -41.80% and 1 Month at -26.35%.
