Board Meeting 14 Jan 2025 14 Jan 2025

As per captioned subject this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on TUESDAY, 14th January, 2025considered and approved the following matter(s) 1.Appointment of Ms. Subimol Abhilash Murali (DIN: 10531014) as an Additional Non Executive Director of the Company with effect from 14th January, 2025 2. Took Note of Resignation of Ms. Ruchi Srivastava (DIN: 09019357) as a Director of the Company with effect from 14th January, 2025. 3. Took Note of Resignation of Ms. Varsha Dhiman (DIN: 09711415) as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 14th January, 2025. 4.Name Change of the Company

Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Appointment of Ms. Shweta Chaturvedi (ICSI Membership No. A56963) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 07th January, 2025.

Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 30 Dec 2024

Intimation to Stakeholders about Withdrawal of Draft Scheme of Amalgamation by VUENOW INFRATECH LIMITED amongst Vuenow Marketing Services Limited and Vuenow Infotech Private Limited

Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Quarterly Results With reference to the captioned subject, please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors that was scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024, is Adjourned and rescheduled due to unavoidable reasons/circumstances and re-scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 20th November, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, to transact to same agenda items. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) The Company have approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Final Dividend We would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Vuenow Infratech Ltd (Formerly known as Good Value Irrigation Limited) in the Board meeting held on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, has decided not to recommend any Dividend considering the current Financial Position of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

In continuation to the Board meeting held on 28th February,2024, the Board of Directors after consideration of report of Audit committee and Independent Director Committee, has revised the draft scheme of Amalgamation at its Meeting held on Friday,30th August 2024. The Board of directors at their meeting held on 30th August,2024. considered the draft scheme of amalgamation after considering the Report of Audit committee and Independent Director

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

Interim Dividend & Audited Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Monday, 27th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Unit No. 406 & 407, A Wing, Atrium, Near ACME Plaza Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri East, J.B. Nagar, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400059 inter alia Considered and approved 1. The Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Declaration Interim Dividend of 25/- Paisa per equity share for the Financial year 2023- 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 14 May 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of M/s Vikas Verma & Associates as a Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of M/s Vikas Verma & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

Interim Dividend Inter alia, to consider and approvethe following matters(s): 1. To consider, approve, and declare interim dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024. 2. To fix the record date for payment of Interim Dividend. The Board of directors at their Meeting held on 09th April,2024 has approved the declaration of interim Dividend of Rs.0.50 paisa per equity share for Financial Year year 2023-24. The record date for payment of Interim Dividend shall be 23rd April,2024 Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI( Listing Obligations & disclosure Requirements) regulations ,2015 the Board of Directors of the Company at their Board Meeting held on 9th April,2024 has declared Interim Dividend of Rs.0.50 paisa per equity share. The record date for payment of Interim Dividend will be 23rd April,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.04.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

The appointment of M/S VAPS & CO., Chartered Accountant (FRN: 003612N) as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24; 2. Considered discussed and taken on record suitable clarification/modification in the scheme of amalgamation filed to BSE Limited (The exchange) on 07th March 2024 which was considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the company on 28th February 2024 and in this regard BSE Limited (The exchange) were issued their observation letter on 18th March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of M/s. VAPS & Co., Chartered Accountant as an Internal Auditor of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of M/s. VAPS & Co. Chartered Accountant as internal auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 and consideration and taken or record clarification/modification in the scheme of arrangement

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 25 Feb 2024

Vuenow Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, meeting of the Board of Directors of Vuenow Infratech Limited (Formerly known as Good Value Irrigation Limited) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 28th February, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Unit No. 406 & 407, A Wing, Atrium, Near ACME Plaza Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri East J.B. Nagar Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400059 to consider and approve the following matters(s): 1. To consider and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation with Vuenow Marketing Services Limited and Vuenow Infotech Private Limited 2. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. The board of directors of the Company Vuenow Infratech Limited (Formerly known as Good Value Irrigation Limited) at its meeting held on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Unit No. 406 & 407, A Wing, Atrium, Near ACME Plaza Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri East J.B. Nagar Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400059 has inter-alia considered and approved the scheme of Amalgamation by absorption of Vuenow Marketing Services Limited (Formerly known as Vuenow Marketing Services Private Limited) (Transferor Company 01), Vuenow Infotech Private Limited (Transferor Company 02) with Vuenow Infratech Limited (Formerly known as Good Value Irrigation Limited) (referred to as Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors subject to requisite approvals/consents under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013. (Scheme). Outcome of Board Meeting of Vuenow Infratech Limited held on 28 February 2024 for consideration of scheme of amalgamation between Vuenow Infratech Limited (Transferee Company), Vuenow Marketing Services Limited (Transferor Company 01) and Vuenow Infotech Private Limited (Transferor Company 02) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024