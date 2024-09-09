Pursuant to regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, attached herewith is the Notice of 30th AGM of the Company Scheduled to be held on Monday September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 and all other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR), 2015 this is to inform you that Register of Members and share transfer books of the company shall be remain closed from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024) Proceedings/Outcome of 30th Annual general Meeting held on 30th September,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Disclosure of Voting Result- 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)