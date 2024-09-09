|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|8 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, attached herewith is the Notice of 30th AGM of the Company Scheduled to be held on Monday September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 and all other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR), 2015 this is to inform you that Register of Members and share transfer books of the company shall be remain closed from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024) Proceedings/Outcome of 30th Annual general Meeting held on 30th September,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Disclosure of Voting Result- 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.