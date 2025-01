Vuenow Infratech Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

GOOD VALUE IRRIGATION LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 1. REFERENCE TO BIFR AS SICK UNIT: The accumulated losses of the Company have exceeded its net worth. In view of this the Company has filed the reference with BIFR as per Section 15(1) of the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985. The relevant proceeding is in progress. 2. CURRENT YEARS & FUTURE REVIEW: The Company operated at a low level and is making a revival plan for rehabilitating the Company.