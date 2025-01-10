VVIP Infratech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.39
0.61
0.61
0.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.48
56.98
47.63
41.18
Net Worth
78.87
57.59
48.24
41.79
Minority Interest
Debt
31.37
30.48
22.85
33.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
110.24
88.07
71.09
75.4
Fixed Assets
10.17
10.6
8.66
8.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.39
15.39
15.41
15.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.66
0.6
0.55
0.53
Networking Capital
77.49
51.67
40.39
49.95
Inventories
43
25.88
10.63
6.83
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
37.22
36.86
21.89
19.93
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
36.82
32.83
42.35
60.98
Sundry Creditors
-19.45
-28.6
-20.55
-14.74
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-20.1
-15.3
-13.93
-23.05
Cash
6.53
9.81
6.1
1.28
Total Assets
110.24
88.07
71.11
75.4
